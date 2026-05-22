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WKN: A41081 | ISIN: CA23809L2075 | Ticker-Symbol: D4G0
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:05
0,026 Euro
+4,00 % +0,001
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0260,03314:21
0,0280,03114:12
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Imagine Health Achieves Teaching Facility Status Through University of Calgary Faculty Partnership

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Imagine Health Medical Clinics Ltd. ("Imagine Health" or "IH"), has officially established its Calgary Capitol Hill clinic site as a teaching facility following the onboarding of Dr. Michael Tam as a walk-in physician.

Dr. Tam is a member of the University of Calgary faculty and will be bringing medical residents to Imagine Health's Calgary clinic as part of his practice. This affiliation represents a significant milestone for the Company, as the clinic's designation as a teaching facility is expected to strengthen Imagine Health's long-term physician recruitment and retention strategy across its clinic network in Edmonton and Vancouver.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Tam to our team and to reach this important milestone for Imagine Health. Establishing our Calgary clinic as a teaching facility deepens our ties to the academic medical community and positions us to better attract and retain physicians across our growing network of clinics," said Paul Haber, CEO of the Company.

The Company believes that its affiliation with the University of Calgary faculty will enhance the quality and continuity of care at its clinics while supporting the broader growth of Imagine Health's operations across Western Canada.

Imagine Health is also pleased to address the growing need for rheumatology services in Calgary. According to the Alberta Health Services Alberta Referral Directory, the estimated wait time for a routine rheumatology appointment in the Calgary Zone currently exceeds 18 months. "We are pleased to announce that Rheumatologist Dr. Richard Akintayo is now accepting referrals at our Calgary clinic, with the hope of reducing those wait times for patients in our community," said Bonnie Adamson, Executive Director of Imagine Health Medical Clinics.

Imagine Health Medical continues to bring new physicians to our clinics with the hope of reducing the stress on emergency centres. In Edmonton, we are pleased to announce that Dr. Kennedy Uzodinma has joined our clinic; he will be seeing walk-in patients as well as accepting new family medicine patients starting June 1, 2026.

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health Medical Clinics is a multidisciplinary medical clinic with clinics located in Edmonton and Calgary that offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. With a commitment to quality and accessibility, Imagine Health provides family medicine, pharmacy services, and specialized medical services, including Women's Health, mental health support, and much more. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, Imagine Health Medical Clinics is dedicated to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.imaginehealthmedical.com/.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our website at www.datametrex.com.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir
CEO & Chairman
info@datametrex.com
(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

###

SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/imagine-health-achieves-teaching-facility-status-through-universi-1169877

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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