DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Expands Patent Monetization Strategy Adding Quantum-Resilient Encryption Technologies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc. ("Paymetrex"), is expanding its patent monetization strategy to include an evaluation of potential licensing opportunities within the field of quantum-resilient and next-generation encryption technologies. Our preliminary internal assessment is that the Paymetrex patent portfolio covers subject matter which is relevant to the commercialization of such technologies.

It does not currently offer or deploy quantum-resilient or post-quantum encryption solutions and no Paymetrex intellectual property has been validated, licensed or commercialized for such applications.

Further to the Company's latest press release issued on February 18 and April 9, Datametrex currently deploys general purpose, enterprise-grade infrastructure technologies with its partner Nutanix which support scalable compute, storage, and networking across distributed environments. These technologies facilitate the implementation of quantum-resilient solutions through simulations and hybrid workflows.

Paymetrex is evaluating how its existing intellectual property portfolio may align with post-quantum cryptographic frameworks and hybrid computing workflows, where classical systems continue to play a central operational role. Within this context, Paymetrex is also assessing potential intellectual property development and acquisition opportunities.

Moreover, Paymetrex is exploring concepts related to efficient resource utilization across private cloud environments, including load distribution and compute optimization strategies involving CPU and GPU resources.

Paymetrex believes that advancements in these areas particularly when combined with evolving encryption standards may play a role in supporting next-generation secure payment processing architectures.

"Security remains a foundational component of digital payments, and the evolution of encryption standards is a natural extension of that," said Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex. "We believe our patent portfolio includes technologies that have applicability in next-generation secure transaction environments, and we are evaluating opportunities to engage with organizations working at the forefront of quantum-resilient encryption."

This initiative builds on Paymetrex's broader patent licensing program, which includes the use of AI-driven analytics and strategic partnerships to identify high-potential commercialization pathways across multiple sectors. It is exploratory in nature and is not considered material to the Company at this time. The Company is in the early stages of evaluating potential opportunities and there can be no assurance that any commercial outcomes, licensing arrangements, or strategic developments will result from this review.

Any statements regarding potential future activities or opportunities constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

About Paymetrex

Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, is focused on integrating next-generation payment technologies for modern businesses. In addition to delivering secure and versatile payment solutions, Paymetrex is actively pursuing the monetization of its proprietary intellectual property through a structured licensing program.

For Additional Information

Michael Kron, C.P.A., C.A.

Chief Operating Officer &

michael@michaelkron.com

(514) 578-5007

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

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SOURCE: Datametrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datametrex-expands-patent-monetization-strategy-adding-quantum-re-1160646