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WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 14:36
9,805 Euro
-2,34 % -0,235
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITROLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITROLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8009,89015:32
9,8209,86015:32
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 12:52 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vitrolife AB (publ): CEO Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor has decided to leave Vitrolife Group

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) today announces that CEO Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor has decided to leave the company to assume a CEO role in a different area of the medtech industry. Vitrolife Group's Board has received Bronwyn's resignation and will immediately begin the recruitment process for a new CEO.

Bronwyn will remain in her role during her notice period for up to 12 months to ensure a smooth transition to her successor. The Board, supported by international recruitment specialists, will immediately initiate the search for Bronwyn's successor who can strategically guide and advance the company on its path to continued innovation and long-term growth. Both internal and external candidates will be considered as part of this process.

"On behalf of Vitrolife Group's Board, I want to thank Bronwyn for her dedication and significant contributions during her three years as CEO. We have seen Bronwyn develop as a leader, and we are proud to have been part of her journey. As she takes the next step toward an exciting new role, we recognize this as a great opportunity for her and respect her decision. We wish Bronwyn every success in her future endeavors," says Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board.

"Leading the Vitrolife Group is an honor and a privilege. I will leave with mixed feelings, and will miss our fantastic colleagues around the world, and the vision we share to enable people to fulfill the dream of having a healthy baby. Vitrolife Group is truly on a path to becoming the leading global partner in reproductive health. In the next phase of my career, I will join a renowned company, in a different area of the medtech industry at an exciting time in its history," says Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor.

Gothenburg, 22 May 2026
VITROLIFE AB (publ)

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-05-2026 12:00 CET.

Contact:

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board
email: [email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/ceo-bronwyn-brophy-o-connor-has-decided-to-leave-vitrolife-group,c4352001

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

© 2026 PR Newswire
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