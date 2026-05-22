Global Ship Lease Inc.: Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2026

Forward contract cover locked in for 100% of 2026 and 86% of 2027

Annualized dividend of $2.50 per Class A Common Share

Opportunistic monetization of selected non-core assets

ATHENS, Greece, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the "Company", "Global Ship Lease" or "GSL"), an owner of containerships, announced today its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter Highlights and Other Recent Developments

- 1Q 2026 operating revenue of $198.1 million.

- 1Q 2026 net income available to common shareholders of $91.4 million, or $2.54 earnings per share (EPS).

- 1Q 2026 normalized net income (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, described below)3 of $92.1 million, or $2.56 normalized EPS³.

- 1Q 2026 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, described below)3 of $133.2 million.

- Added $86.1 million of contracted revenues during first quarter of 2026, bringing total contracted revenues as of March 31, 2026 to $2.05 billion, over a weighted average remaining duration of 2.6 years.

- On May 11, 2026, declared a dividend of $0.625 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2026, to be paid on June 3, 2026 to Class A common shareholders of record as of May 22, 2026. Paid a dividend of $0.625 per Class A common share for the fourth quarter of 2025 on March 6, 2026.

- During April and May of 2026, entered into agreements for the forward sales of three non-core ships, built 2000 - 2002, for an aggregate price of $52.0 million and anticipated gain on sale of approximately $25.0 million. The ships are scheduled to be delivered to buyers upon expiry of the vessels' respective charters: Manet (2,200 TEU, 2001-built) and Kumasi (2,200 TEU, 2002-built) in 4Q 2026 - 1Q 2027, and Ian H (5,900 TEU, 2000-built) in 4Q 2027.

- On December 1, 2025, announced the purchase of three 8,586 TEU Korean-built containerships with ECO upgrades (the "Three Newly Acquired Vessels") for an aggregate purchase price of $90.0 million. The Three Newly Acquired Vessels have attached charters with a leading liner company. Two of the vessels were delivered to us in December 2025 and the third was delivered to us in January 2026.

George Youroukos, our Executive Chairman, stated: "We are proud to have delivered another successful quarter, carrying our positive momentum into the new year even as the geopolitical instability and freight market volatility that marked 2025 have continued into 2026. Our efforts to bolster optionality have enabled us to continue operating from a position of strength in the face of this unprecedented macro complexity and unpredictability. As the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has persisted, fragmented supply chains have only grown more complex and dynamic, adding both to aggregate containership demand and to the value of flexibility and optionality. The significant increase in bunker fuel costs has led the charterers who bear those costs to slow down ships in order to reduce fuel consumption, further reducing effective vessel supply in the charter market.

With a highly-flexible and highly-specified fleet well suited to meet the liners' needs for flexibility and optionality, we have continued to add charter coverage at attractive rates. We now have 100% coverage for 2026 and 86% for 2027, totaling over $2 billion in contracted revenues over 2.6 years. This extensive forward visibility on contracted cash flow generation, combined with our in-demand fleet and prudent, opportunistic strategy, positions us well to create value throughout the cycle and in the face of an ever more unpredictable global environment."

Thomas Lister, our Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The ever-increasing volatility and uncertainty the shipping world is facing, which already comes on the back of a multi-year run of "black swan" scenarios of various types, has only strengthened our long-standing commitment to maximizing optionality and further strengthening our financial position. These efforts, in conjunction with our prudent risk management and capital allocation, have culminated in a fortress balance sheet that allows us to weather the unpredictability in container shipping and the wider world, while also decisively seizing opportunities as they arise. As we continue to return capital to investors by way of our recently increased dividend, we remain committed to a disciplined and dynamic approach to capital allocation and fleet renewal - including the selective monetization of aging, non-core tonnage at cyclically attractive prices - that has served us well throughout these extraordinary times."

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED



(thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Three months ended months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Operating Revenues (1) 198,079 190,975 Operating Income 97,418 128,498 Net Income (2) 91,445 121,010 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 133,186 132,298 Normalized Net Income (3) 92,090 94,277

(1) Operating Revenues are net of address commissions which represent a discount provided directly to a charterer based on a fixed percentage of the agreed upon charter rate and also includes the amortization of intangible liabilities, the effect of the straight lining of time charter modifications and the compensation from charterers for drydock and for other capitalized expenses for vessel upgrades or retrofits. Brokerage commissions are included in "Time charter and voyage expenses" (see below).

(2) Net Income available to common shareholders.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Net Income, and Normalized Earnings per Share are non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") financial measures, as explained further in this press release, and are considered by Global Ship Lease to be useful measures of its performance. For reconciliations of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Operating Revenues and Utilization

Operating revenues derived from fixed-rate, mainly long-term, time-charters were $198.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, up $7.1 million (or 3.7%) on operating revenues of $191.0 million in the prior year period. The period-on-period increase in operating revenues was principally due to (i) the net effect of higher rates on charter renewals, (ii) the addition of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sales of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025 and (iii) a non-cash $3.0 million increase in the amortization of intangible liabilities arising from below-market charters attached to certain vessel additions counterbalanced by a non-cash $1.3 million negative effect from straight lining time charter modifications. There were 118 days of offhire and idle time in the first quarter of 2026, of which 84 were for scheduled drydockings, compared to 406 days of offhire and idle time in the prior year period, of which 330 were for scheduled drydockings. Utilization for the first quarter of 2026 was 98.2% compared to utilization of 93.7% in the prior year period.

Our revenue origin by country, using the respective head office location of each of our charterers as a proxy for origin, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, was as follows:

Unaudited Revenue origin by country 1 Three months ended March 31, 2026 Three months ended March 31, 2025 Revenue (USD million) Percentage of

revenue Revenue (USD million) Percentage of

revenue Denmark (Maersk) 57.70 29.13 - 58.88 30.83 - France (CMA CGM) 41.09 20.75 - 36.07 18.89 - Germany (Hapag Lloyd) 36.88 18.62 - 36.11 18.91 - Switzerland (MSC) 26.06 13.16 - 20.15 10.55 - Israel (ZIM) 14.67 7.41 - 17.76 9.30 - China, including Hong Kong (COSCO & OOCL) 14.40 7.27 - 11.60 6.07 - Singapore (ONE, Swire Shipping, RCL Feeder) 7.28 3.66 - 4.97 2.60 - USA (Matson) - - 3.16 1.65 - Taiwan (Wan Hai) - - 2.28 1.20 - Total 198.08 100.00 - 190.98 100.00 -

Based on jurisdiction of head office of each charterer





The table below shows unaudited fleet utilization data for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, and for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

Three months ended Year ended Mar 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Days 2026

2025

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

Ownership days 6,382 6,404 25,323 24,937 24,285 23,725 19,427 Planned offhire - scheduled drydock (84) (330) (816) (807) (701) (581) (752) Unplanned offhire (34) (41) (262) (144) (233) (460) (260) Idle time - (35) (47) (15) (62) (30) (88) Operating days 6,264 5,958 24,198 23,971 23,289 22,654 18,327 Utilization 98.2% 93.7% 95.6% 96.1% 95.9% 95.5% 94.3%

As of March 31, 2026, two regulatory drydockings were in progress and 14 further regulatory drydockings are anticipated in 2026.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses, which are primarily the costs of crew, lubricating oil, repairs, maintenance, insurance and technical management fees, were up 5.4% to $52.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $50.0 million in the prior year period. The increase of $2.7 million was mainly due to (i) the addition of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sales of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025, (ii) an increase in crew expenses following our decision to increase the number of seafarers on board to improve the vessels' conditions, and (iii) the impact of inflation on fees and expenses, including management fees. The average cost per ownership day in the quarter was $8,261, compared to $7,809 for the prior year period, up $452 per day, or 5.8%.

Time Charter and Voyage Expenses

Time charter and voyage expenses comprise mainly commissions paid to ship brokers, the cost of bunker fuel for owner's account when a ship is off-hire or idle, and miscellaneous owner's costs associated with a ship's voyage. Time charter and voyage expenses were $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period due to decreases in bunkering expenses due to fewer off hire days.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the first quarter of 2026 was $33.5 million, compared to $29.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the seven drydockings completed after March 31, 2025 and the addition of the Three Newly Acquired Vessels offset by the sales of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.6 million in the comparative period. The increase was mainly due to the non-cash charge for stock-based compensation expense recognized in relation to the valuation of awards of Class A common shares under our Equity Incentive Plan.

Gain on sale of vessels

Tasman (5,900 TEU, built 2000), Akiteta (2,200 TEU, built 2002), and Keta (2,200 TEU, built 2003) were sold for an aggregate gain of $28.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. None of our vessels were sold during the first quarter of 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA was $133.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, up from $132.3 million for the prior year period, with the net increase being mainly due to increased revenue from charter renewals at higher rates and the addition of the new vessels partially offset by the sale of Tasman, Keta and Akiteta in the first quarter of 2025 and the sale of Dimitris Y in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Debt as of March 31, 2026 totaled $657.8 million, comprising $292.0 million of secured bank debt collateralized by vessels, $166.3 million of our investment-grade rated 5.69% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Secured Notes") collateralized by vessels, and $199.5 million under sale and leaseback financing transactions. As of March 31, 2026, 23 of our vessels were unencumbered.

Debt as of March 31, 2025 totaled $777.7 million, comprising $340.3 million of secured bank debt collateralized by vessels, $218.8 million of the 2027 Secured Notes collateralized by vessels, and $218.6 million under sale and leaseback financing transactions. As of March 31, 2025, 19 of our vessels were unencumbered. Interest and other finance expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were $9.3 million, down from $9.9 million for the prior year period. The decrease was due to the lower amortization expense of our deferred loan fees.

Interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, up from $3.2 million for the prior year period, mainly due to higher invested amounts.

Other income, net

Other income, net was $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, down from $3.2 million in the comparative period.

Fair value adjustment on derivatives and other financial instruments

In December 2021, we entered into a USD 1-month LIBOR interest rate cap of 0.75% through the fourth quarter of 2026 on $484.1 million of floating rate debt, which reduces over time in-line with anticipated debt amortization and represented approximately half of the outstanding floating rate debt. In February 2022, we entered into two additional USD 1-month LIBOR interest rate caps of 0.75% through the fourth quarter of 2026 on the remaining balance of $507.9 million of floating rate debt. As a result of the discontinuation of LIBOR, on July 1, 2023, our interest rate caps automatically transited to 1 month Compounded SOFR at a net rate of 0.64%. A negative fair value adjustment of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026 was recorded through the statement of income.

In January 2026, we entered into a series of FX Reverse Convertible transactions with UBS AG so as to hedge our exposure to foreign exchange risk while also achieving improved interest income on deposits. These instruments are USD-denominated structured notes with returns linked to the EUR/USD exchange rate. We elected the Fair Value Option to measure these instruments. A negative fair value adjustment of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 was recorded through the statement of income.

Earnings Allocated to Preferred Shares

Our Series B Preferred Shares carry a coupon of 8.75%, the cost of which for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.4 million, the same as in the prior year period.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was $91.4 million. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior year period was $121.0 million. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior year period included $28.5 million gain from the sales of Tasman (5,900 TEU, built 2000), Akiteta (2,200 TEU, built 2002), and Keta (2,200 TEU, built 2003).

Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.54, a decrease of 25.3% from the earnings per share for the prior year period, which was $3.40.

Normalized net income1 for the first quarter of 2026 was $92.1 million. Normalized net income for the prior year period was $94.3 million. Normalized earnings per share1 for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.56, a decrease of 3.4% from Normalized earnings per share for the prior year period, which was $2.65.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized net income, and Normalized earnings per share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, as explained further in this press release, and are considered by Global Ship Lease to be useful measures of its performance. For reconciliations of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Fleet

As of March 31, 2026, there were 71 containerships in the fleet, detailed in the table below:

Vessel Name Capacity

in TEUs Lightweight

(tons) Year

Built Charterer Earliest Charter

Expiry Date Latest Charter

Expiry Date (2) Daily Charter

Rate $ CMA CGM Thalassa 11,040 38,577 2008 CMA CGM 3Q28 1Q29 47,200 ZIM Norfolk (1) 9,115 31,764 2015 ZIM 2Q32 4Q32 65,000 (3) Anthea Y (1) 9,115 31,890 2015 MSC 4Q28 4Q28 Footnote (4) ZIM Xiamen (1) 9,115 31,820 2015 ZIM 3Q32 4Q32 65,000 (3) Sydney Express (1) 9,019 31,254 2016 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q27 4Q29 Footnote (5) Istanbul Express (1) 9,019 31,380 2016 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q26 2Q30 Footnote (5) Bremerhaven Express (1) 9,019 31,319 2015 Hapag Lloyd 2Q27 3Q29 Footnote (5) Czech (1) 9,019 31,319 2015 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q26 3Q30 Footnote (5) MSC Tianjin 8,603 34,243 2005 MSC (6) 3Q30 1Q31 Footnote (6) MSC Qingdao 8,603 34,586 2004 MSC (6) 4Q30 1Q31 Footnote (6) GSL Ningbo 8,603 34,340 2004 MSC (7) 3Q30 1Q31 Footnote (7) GSL Alexandra 8,599 37,809 2004 Maersk (8) 2Q28 3Q28 Footnote (8) GSL Sofia 8,599 37,777 2003 Maersk (8) 3Q28 3Q28 Footnote (8) GSL Effie 8,599 37,777 2003 Maersk (8) 3Q28 3Q28 Footnote (8) GSL Lydia 8,599 37,777 2003 Maersk (8) 2Q28 3Q28 Footnote (8) Lotus A 8,586 33,026 2010 CMA CGM 3Q26 3Q30 Footnote (9) Koi 8,586 33,005 2011 CMA CGM 3Q26 2Q30 Footnote (9) Cypress 8,586 33,026 2011 CMA CGM 3Q26 2Q30 Footnote (9) GSL Eleni 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 4Q27 2Q29 Footnote (10) GSL Kalliopi 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 1Q28 3Q29 Footnote (10) GSL Grania 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 1Q28 3Q29 Footnote (10) Colombia Express (1) 7,072 23,424 2013 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q28 1Q31 Footnote (11) Panama Express (1) 7,072 23,424 2013 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q29 4Q31 Footnote (11) Costa Rica Express (1) 7,072 23,424 2013 Hapag-Lloyd 2Q29 3Q31 Footnote (11) Nicaragua Express (1) 7,072 23,424 2013 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q29 4Q31 Footnote (11) Ateti (ex CMA CGM Berlioz) (12) 7,023 26,776 2001 Footnote (12) 2Q29 2Q29 Footnote (12) Mexico Express (1) 6,918 23,970 2015 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q29 4Q31 Footnote (11) Jamaica Express (1) 6,918 23,915 2015 Hapag-Lloyd 3Q29 4Q31 Footnote (11) GSL Christen 6,858 27,954 2002 Maersk 4Q27 1Q28 Footnote (13) GSL Nicoletta 6,858 28,070 2002 Maersk 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote (13) Agios Dimitrios 6,572 24,931 2011 MSC 3Q30 4Q30 Footnote (6) GSL Vinia 6,080 23,737 2004 Maersk 1Q28 4Q29 Footnote (14) GSL Christel Elisabeth 6,080 23,745 2004 Maersk 1Q28 3Q29 Footnote (14) GSL Arcadia 6,008 24,859 2000 Footnote (15) 1Q29 2Q29 Footnote (15) GSL Violetta 6,008 24,873 2000 Footnote (15) 1Q29 1Q29 Footnote (15) GSL Maria 6,008 24,414 2001 Maersk (15) 1Q30 2Q30 12,700 (15) GSL MYNY 6,008 24,876 2000 Footnote (15) 1Q29 2Q29 Footnote (15) GSL Melita 6,008 24,859 2001 Maersk (15) 3Q29 4Q29 12,700 (15) GSL Tegea 5,994 24,308 2001 Maersk (15) 4Q29 4Q29 12,700 (15) GSL Dorothea 5,994 24,243 2001 Maersk (15) 3Q29 4Q29 12,700 (15) Ian H 5,936 25,128 2000 COSCO 4Q27 4Q27 Footnote (16) GSL Tripoli 5,470 22,109 2009 Maersk 3Q27 4Q27 17,250 GSL Kithira 5,470 22,259 2009 Maersk 4Q27 1Q28 17,250 GSL Tinos 5,470 22,068 2010 Maersk 3Q27 4Q27 17,250 GSL Syros 5,470 22,099 2010 Maersk 4Q27 4Q27 17,250 Orca I 5,308 20,633 2006 Footnote (17) 3Q28 4Q28 Footnote (17) Dolphin II 5,095 20,596 2007 Footnote (17) 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote (17) CMA CGM Alcazar 5,089 20,087 2007 CMA CGM 3Q29 4Q29 35,500 (18) GSL Château d'If 5,089 19,994 2007 CMA CGM 4Q29 1Q30 35,500 (18) GSL Susan 4,363 17,309 2008 CMA CGM 3Q27 1Q28 Footnote (19) CMA CGM Jamaica 4,298 17,272 2006 CMA CGM 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote (19) CMA CGM Sambhar 4,045 17,355 2006 CMA CGM 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote (19) CMA CGM America 4,045 17,355 2006 CMA CGM 1Q28 2Q28 Footnote (19) GSL Rossi 3,421 16,309 2012 Maersk 1Q29 2Q29 Footnote (20) GSL Alice 3,421 16,543 2014 CMA CGM 2Q28 3Q28 31,000 GSL Eleftheria 3,421 16,642 2013 Maersk 3Q28 4Q28 33,000 GSL Melina 3,421 16,703 2013 Maersk 4Q29 1Q30 29,900 (21) Athena 2,980 13,538 2003 MSC 2Q27 3Q27 Footnote (22 GSL Valerie 2,824 11,971 2005 ZIM 2Q27 3Q27 27,000 GSL Mamitsa 2,824 11,949 2007 RCL 1Q28 2Q28 28,000 GSL Lalo 2,824 11,950 2006 MSC 2Q27 3Q27 Footnote (23 GSL Mercer 2,824 11,970 2007 ONE 1Q27 2Q27 24,500 GSL Elizabeth 2,741 11,530 2006 Maersk 3Q28 4Q28 20,360 (24 Newyorker 2,635 11,463 2001 Maersk 2Q27 3Q27 26,000 Nikolas 2,635 11,370 2000 CMA CGM 1Q27 2Q27 26,000 GSL Chloe 2,546 12,212 2012 ONE 1Q27 2Q27 24,500 GSL Maren 2,546 12,243 2014 OOCL 2Q28 3Q28 16,500 (25 Maira 2,506 11,453 2000 CMA CGM 1Q27 2Q27 26,000 Manet (28) 2,288 11,534 2001 OOCL 4Q26 4Q26 24,000 Kumasi (28) 2,220 11,652 2002 MSC 4Q26 4Q26 Footnote (26 Julie 2,207 11,731 2002 MSC 3Q27 3Q27 Footnote 27





Modern design, high reefer capacity, fuel-efficient "ECO" vessel. In many instances, charterers have the option to extend a charter beyond the nominal latest expiry date by the amount of time that the vessel was off hire during the course of that charter. This additional charter time ("Offhire Extension") is computed at the end of the initially contracted charter period. The Latest Charter Expiry Dates shown in this table have been adjusted to reflect offhire accrued up to March 31, 2026, plus estimated offhire scheduled to occur during the remaining lifetimes of the respective charters. However, as actual offhire can only be calculated at the end of each charter, in some cases actual Offhire Extensions - if invoked by charterers - may exceed the Latest Charter Expiry Dates indicated. Zim Norfolk and Zim Xiamen were forward extended for 60 - 63 months. The extensions are expected to commence between 2Q-3Q 2027 and are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $13.5 million per ship. Anthea Y is fixed for 36 months +/- 30 days and is chartered at a rate expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $12.6 million. Sydney Express, Istanbul Express, Bremerhaven Express and Czech were contracted for purchase in 4Q 2024, with three vessels delivered in December 2024 and the fourth in January 2025. Contract cover for each vessel is for a varied median firm duration extending for an average of 1.7 years, or up to an average of 5.1 years if all charterers' options are exercised. Sydney Express, Istanbul Express, Bremerhaven Express and Czech charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9.5 million per ship. 12-month extension options were exercised in 3Q 2025 for Bremerhaven Express and Sydney Express. MSC Tianjin, MSC Qingdao and Agios Dimitrios charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.9 million, $8.1 million, and $5.9 million, respectively. MSC Tianjin, MSC Qingdao and Agios Dimitrios were forward fixed in direct continuation for 36 - 38 months. The new charters are expected to commence between 3Q-4Q 2027. MSC Tianjin, MSC Qingdao and Agios Dimitrios new charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.8 million, $7.8 million, and $7.1 million, respectively. MSC Qingdao & Agios Dimitrios are fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems ("scrubbers"). GSL Ningbo is chartered at a rate expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16.5 million. GSL Ningbo is forward fixed in direct continuation for 36 - 38 months. The new charter is expected to commence on 3Q 2027 and is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.8 million. GSL Alexandra, GSL Sofia, GSL Effie and GSL Lydia. After the initial charter period, extension options were exercised by charterers at rates expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.9 million per ship. Thereafter, the ships have been forward fixed for approximately 24 months, with the new charters expected to commence in 2Q-3Q 2026 and generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $8.1 million per ship; Lotus A and Koi were delivered to our fleet on December 12, 2025, and December 29, 2025, respectively. Cypress was delivered on January 9, 2026. Lotus A, Koi and Cypress charters have flexible durations, with latest redeliveries in mid-2030, and are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million, $3.1 million, and $3.1 million respectively; GSL Eleni, GSL Kalliopi and GSL Grania, are chartered for 35 - 38 months, after which the charterer has the option to extend each charter for a further 12 - 16 months. Each charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9.6 million for the firm period. Colombia Express (ex Mary), Panama Express (ex Kristina), Costa Rica Express (ex Katherine), Nicaragua Express (ex Alexandra), Mexico Express (ex Alexis), Jamaica Express (ex Olivia I) are fixed to Hapag-Lloyd for 60 months +/- 45 days, followed by two periods of 12 months each at the option of the charterer. The charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $13.1 million per ship. CMA CGM Berlioz was forward fixed for 36 - 38 months. The new charter is expected to commence in 2Q 2026 and to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.8 million. As of March 31, 2026, the vessel was under drydock. On April 25, 2026, CMA CGM Berlioz was renamed to Ateti. GSL Nicoletta and GSL Christen charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.3 million per ship. GSL Vinia and GSL Christel Elizabeth are chartered for 36 - 40 months, after which the charterer has the option to extend each charter for a further 12 - 15 months. The charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.2 million per ship for the firm period and $5.8 million per ship for the option period. GSL Maria, GSL Violetta, GSL Arcadia, GSL MYNY, GSL Melita, GSL Tegea and GSL Dorothea. Contract cover for each ship is for a firm period of at least three years from the date each vessel was delivered in 2021, with charterers holding a one-year extension option on each charter (at a rate of $12,900 per day), followed by a second option (at a rate of $12,700 per day) with the period determined by - and terminating prior to - each vessel's 25th year drydocking & special survey. The first extension options have been exercised for all seven ships. Second extension options were exercised in January 2025 for GSL Dorothea, GSL Arcadia, GSL Melita and GSL Tegea, in April 2025 for GSL MYNY and in September 2025 for GSL Maria. The vessels were forward fixed for 36 - 38 months to a leading liner company. GSL Arcadia, GSL Violetta and GSL MYNY new charters commenced in 1Q 2026. The remaining new charters are expected to commence between 2Q 2026 and 1Q 2027. The new charters are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.6 million per ship. Ian H charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10.3 million. In April 2026, Ian H was contracted to be sold for a sale price $25.0 million with estimated delivery following the completion of its existing charter in 4Q 2027. Dolphin II and Orca I are fixed to a leading liner company. Each charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10.0 million per ship. GSL Château d'If and CMA CGM Alcazar were forward fixed for 36 - 38 months. The new charters are expected to commence between 3Q-4Q 2026 and are expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9.2 million per ship. GSL Susan, CMA CGM Jamaica, CMA CGM Sambhar and CMA CGM America are chartered at rates expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.2 million per ship. GSL Rossi is fixed for 35 - 37 months. The new charter commenced in 1Q 2026 and is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.4 million. GSL Melina was forward fixed for 35 - 37 months. The new charter is expected to commence in 4Q 2026 and to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.4 million; Athena is fixed for 24 - 30 months. The charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.7 million. GSL Lalo. The charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.5 million. GSL Elizabeth was forward fixed for 24 - 27 months. The new charter is expected to commence in 3Q 2026 and is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.3 million. GSL Maren was forward fixed in direct continuation for 24 - 26 months. The new charter is expected to commence in 2Q 2026 and is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.3 million. Kumasi is chartered at a rate expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.4 million. Julie. The charter is expected to generate average annualized Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.9 million. In May 2026, Manet and Kumasi were contracted to be sold for $13.5 million, each. These ships are scheduled to be delivered to buyers upon expiry of their respective charters in 4Q 2026 - 1Q 2027.





Conference Call and Webcast

Global Ship Lease will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 today, Friday, May 22, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. There are two ways to access the conference call:

(1) Dial-in: (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871; Event ID: 4424843

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

(2) Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website: http://www.globalshiplease.com -

Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Company's Annual Report for 2025 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2026. A copy of the report can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company's website at http://www.globalshiplease.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at info@globalshiplease.com or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc, c/o GSL Enterprises Ltd., 9 Irodou Attikou Street, Kifisia, Athens, 14561.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.

Our fleet of 71 vessels as of March 31, 2026, had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 18.2 years. 41 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

As of March 31, 2026, the average remaining term of the Company's charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company's control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.6 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $2.05 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.58 billion, including options under charterers' control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.3 years.

Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business and financial performance than U.S. GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe that the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items or items outside of our control.

We believe that the presentation of the following non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

A. Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA represents net income available to common shareholders before interest income and expense, earnings allocated to preferred shares, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, amortization of intangible liabilities, charges for share based compensation, fair value adjustment on derivative assets and other financial instruments, income tax, and the effect of the straight lining of time charter modifications. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure used to assist in the assessment of our ability to generate cash from our operations. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein both on a historic basis and on a forward-looking basis in certain instances. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting and quantifying certain amounts necessary for such reconciliation, and we are not able to provide such reconciliation of such forward-looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort and expense.

ADJUSTED EBITDA - UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Three months ended months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net income available to Common Shareholders 91,445 121,010 Adjust: Depreciation and amortization 33,472 29,793 Gain on sale of vessels - (28,458 - Amortization of intangible liabilities (6,247 - (3,214 - Fair value adjustment on derivative asset and other financial instruments 900 1,623 Interest income (5,666 - (3,195 - Interest expense 9,339 9,867 Stock-based compensation 5,919 2,122 Earnings allocated to preferred shares 2,384 2,384 Effect from straight lining time charter modifications 1,640 366 Adjusted EBITDA 133,186 132,298

B. Normalized net income



Normalized net income represents net income available to common shareholders after adjusting for certain non-recurring items. Normalized net income is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported net income for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized net income is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized net income may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

NORMALIZED NET INCOME - UNAUDITED



(thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Three months ended months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net income available to Common Shareholders 91,445 121,010 Adjust: Fair value adjustment on derivative asset and other financial instruments 900



1,623 Gain on sale of vessels - (28,458) Amortization of original issue discount (255) - Accelerated write off of deferred financing charges

related to full repayment of ESUN Credit Facility -

102 Normalized net income 92,090 94,277

C. Normalized Earnings per Share



Normalized Earnings per Share represents Earnings per Share after adjusting for certain non-recurring items. Normalized Earnings per Share is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported Earnings per Share for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized Earnings per Share is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to Earnings per Share as reported or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized Earnings per Share may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER SHARE - UNAUDITED Three Three months ended months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 EPS as reported (USD) 2.54 3.40 Normalized net income adjustments-Class A common shares (in

thousands USD) 645

(26,733) Weighted average number of Class A Common shares 35,974,531

35,584,556 Adjustment on EPS (USD) 0.02 (0.75) Normalized EPS (USD) 2.56 2.65

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends will be subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, will depend on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash flow, capital requirements, growth opportunities, restrictions in its loan agreements and financing arrangements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends, and other factors. For further information on the Company's dividend policy, please see its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Global Ship Lease's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about Global Ship Lease's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "ongoing", "plan", "potential", "predict", "should", "project", "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and Global Ship Lease cannot assure you that these projections included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

future operating or financial results;

expectations regarding the strength of future growth of the container shipping industry, including the rates of annual demand and supply growth;

geo-political events such as the war in Iran and disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, war between Russia and Ukraine; ongoing tensions between Israel and Hamas, ongoing disputes between China and Taiwan, deteriorating trade relations between the U.S. and China, and ongoing political unrest and conflicts in the Middle East and other regions throughout the world;

the disruptions of shipping routes, including due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, lower water levels in the Panama Canal and the ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea;

public health threats, pandemics, epidemics, and other disease outbreaks around the world and governmental responses thereto;

the financial condition of our charterers and their ability and willingness to pay charterhire to us in accordance with the charters and our expectations regarding the same;

the overall health and condition of the U.S. and global financial markets;

changes in tariffs, trade barriers, and embargos, including uncertainty surrounding the imposition and legality of tariffs by the U.S. and the effects of retaliatory tariffs and countermeasures from affected countries;

uncertainties surrounding recently implemented and suspended port fee regimes in the United States and China that may be applicable to a number of our vessels;

our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures, vessel acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes and our ability to meet our financial covenants and repay our borrowings;

our expectations relating to dividend payments and expectations of our ability to make such payments including the availability of cash and the impact of constraints under our loan agreements;

future acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

operating expenses, availability of key employees, crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking and survey requirements, costs of regulatory compliance, insurance costs and general and administrative costs;

general market conditions and shipping industry trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand; assumptions regarding interest rates and inflation;

changes in the rate of growth of global and various regional economies;

risks incidental to vessel operation, including piracy, discharge of pollutants and vessel accidents and damage including total or constructive total loss;

estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;

our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new vessels, or the useful lives of our vessels;

our continued ability to enter into or renew charters including the re-chartering of vessels on the expiry of existing charters, or to secure profitable employment for our vessels in the spot market;

our ability to realize expected benefits from our acquisition of secondhand vessels;

our ability to capitalize on our management's and directors' relationships and reputations in the containership industry to its advantage;

changes in governmental and classification societies' rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

expectations about the availability of insurance on commercially reasonable terms;

changes in laws and regulations (including environmental rules and regulations);

potential liability from future litigation; and

other important factors described from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC.





Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Global Ship Lease's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in Global Ship Lease's filings with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Global Ship Lease undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Global Ship Lease describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this communication.

Global Ship Lease, Inc.



Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share data) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 404,938 - 273,876 Time deposits 93,670 199,100 Restricted cash 50,622 50,520 Accounts receivable, net 53,868 49,887 Inventories 14,841 14,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,965 33,623 Derivative assets and other financial instruments 36,128 5,234 Due from related parties 1,231 148 Total current assets - 681,263 - 626,988 NON - CURRENT ASSETS Vessels in operation - 1,989,222 - 1,962,888 Advances for vessels' acquisitions and other additions 5,806 35,961 Deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net 106,944 110,936 Other non - current assets 10,633 10,830 Restricted cash and other instruments, net of current portion 105,780 113,600 Total non - current assets 2,218,385 2,234,215 TOTAL ASSETS - 2,899,648 - 2,861,203 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - 63,848 - 61,912 Accrued liabilities 40,898 47,727 Current portion of long-term debt 147,567 147,567 Current portion of deferred revenue 48,023 48,885 Due to related parties 1,154 692 Total current liabilities - 301,490 - 306,783 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long - term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs - 505,315 - 541,575 Intangible liabilities-charter agreements 102,868 90,054 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 114,652 121,707 Total non - current liabilities 722,835 753,336 Total liabilities - 1,024,325 - 1,060,119 Commitments and Contingencies - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A common shares - authorized

214,000,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

35,918,244 shares issued and outstanding (2025 - 35,913,628 shares) - 359 - 359 Series B Preferred Shares - authorized

104,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

43,592 shares issued and outstanding (2025 - 43,592 shares) - - Additional paid in capital 700,210 694,331 Retained earnings 1,173,578 1,104,617 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,176 1,777 Total shareholders' equity 1,875,323 1,801,084 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 2,899,648 - 2,861,203

Global Ship Lease, Inc.



Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 OPERATING REVENUES Time charter revenues - 191,832 - 187,761 Amortization of intangible liabilities-charter agreements 6,247 3,214 Total Operating Revenues 198,079 190,975 OPERATING EXPENSES: Vessel operating expenses (includes related party vessel operating expenses of

$6,532 and $5,608 for each of the three month periods ended March 31, 2026

and 2025, respectively) 52,718 50,008 Time charter and voyage expenses (includes related party time charter and

voyage expenses of $2,208 and $1,932 for each of the three month periods

ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 5,624 6,529 Depreciation and amortization 33,472 29,793 General and administrative expenses 8,847 4,605 Gain on sale of vessels - (28,458 - Operating Income 97,418 128,498 NON-OPERATING INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 5,666 3,195 Interest and other finance expenses (9,339 - (9,867 - Other income, net 984 3,191 Fair value adjustment on derivative asset and other financial instruments (900 - (1,623 - Total non-operating expenses (3,589 - (5,104 - Income before income taxes 93,829 123,394 Income taxes - - Net Income 93,829 123,394 Earnings allocated to Series B Preferred Shares (2,384 - (2,384 - Net Income available to Common Shareholders - 91,445 - 121,010

Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 93,829 - 123,394 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization - 33,472 - 29,793 Gain on sale of vessels - (28,458 - Amortization of derivative assets' premium 605 1,092 Amortization of deferred financing costs 632 915 Amortization of original issue discount on instruments (255 - - Amortization of intangible liabilities-charter agreements (6,247 - (3,214 - Fair value adjustment on derivative asset/financial instrument 900 1,623 Stock-based compensation expense 5,919 2,122 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivable and other assets - 3,874 - (7,015 - (Increase)/decrease in inventories (241 - 2,567 Increase in derivative assets/financial instruments (33,000 - (194 - (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and other liabilities (5,988 - 5,924 Decrease in related parties' balances, net (621 - (778 - Decrease in deferred revenue (7,917 - (8,660 - Payments for drydocking and special survey costs (4,681 - (16,300 - Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss (5 - 3 Net cash provided by operating activities - 80,276 - 102,814 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of vessels - - - (61,541 - Cash paid for vessel expenditures (761 - (7,262 - Advances for vessel acquisitions and other additions (55 - (407 - Net proceeds from sale of vessels - 54,226 Time deposits and other instruments withdrawn 105,430 15,700 Net cash provided by investing activities - 104,614 - 716 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from drawdown of credit facilities/sale and leaseback - 133,500 Repayment of credit facilities/sale and leaseback (36,892 - (40,997 - Prepayment of debt including prepayment fees - (5,900 - Deferred financing costs paid - (1,335 - Net proceeds from offering of Class A common shares, net of offering costs (40 - - Class A common shares-dividend paid (22,484 - (16,043 - Series B Preferred shares-dividend paid (2,384 - (2,384 - Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities - (61,800 - - 66,841 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 123,090 170,371 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 339,340 247,624 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period - 462,430 - 417,995 Supplementary Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest 10,471 11,215 Cash received from interest rate caps 2,364 4,492 Non-cash investing activities: Acquisition of vessels and intangibles 19,061 15,987 Non-cash financing activities: Unrealized loss on derivative assets/ FX option (1,206 - (3,501 -

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