M42 Expands Defense and National Security Strategy Through Epirus Partnership and Fairfax International Defense Capabilities

M42 positions wholly owned subsidiary Fairfax National Security Solutions to drive international engagement around advanced counter-drone technologies

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, today announced that M42's wholly owned subsidiary, Fairfax National Security Solutions LLC ("Fairfax"), has entered into a teaming arrangement with Epirus Inc. Under the agreement, Fairfax is expected to drive the compliant marketing and sales of select Epirus advanced counter-drone technologies to approved U.S. and allied government customers. M42 believes the agreement represents an important step in expanding Fairfax's role as an international defense channel.

This agreement highlights the strategic importance of M42's previously announced agreement to acquire a minority interest in Epirus, a high-growth defense technology company developing advanced counter-drone systems, including the Leonidas family of solid-state, software-defined, high-power microwave systems.

Epirus' Leonidas platform is designed as a solid-state, high-power microwave system that uses advanced electronics and software-defined capabilities for counter-drone applications. This technology is designed to address the rapidly expanding threat posed by drones across military, homeland security, critical infrastructure, and allied defense environments.

Fairfax will serve as a compliant international channel to support the introduction, engagement, and potential sale of select Epirus counter-drone solutions into approved foreign markets. Fairfax is registered with the U.S. government as an exporter of defense training, equipment, and related defense services and solutions under the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations, enabling participation in U.S. government and approved allied defense programs.

"Unmanned or drone systems are changing the character of modern conflict, creating an urgent need for scalable, sophisticated, and highly adaptable defensive capabilities," said Patrick M. Walsh, Admiral, US Navy (ret), former Vice Chief of Naval Operations, former Commander, US Pacific Fleet, and a member of M42's Advisory Board. "M42's strategy brings together advanced technology, national security expertise, regulatory discipline, and allied-market access at a time when governments are seeking practical and affordable solutions to emerging drone threats. By combining Epirus' leading counter-drone technology with Fairfax's defense advisory and international compliance capabilities, M42 is positioning itself to support allied partners in addressing one of the most important defense challenges of our time."

M42 believes the combination of Epirus' technology with Fairfax's national security and compliance infrastructure will create a significant long-term strategic opportunity. M42 expects Fairfax to play a central role in supporting disciplined, compliant, and targeted international engagement with approved allied governments and defense stakeholders.

"This is exactly the type of opportunity M42 was built to pursue," said a spokesperson for M42. "The global defense environment is moving quickly, and the need for advanced counter-drone capabilities is no longer theoretical. Through our relationship with Epirus and our acquisition of Fairfax, M42 is bringing together leading technology, trusted national security leadership, and a compliant international defense platform. We believe this combination has the potential to become a meaningful contributor to M42's long-term growth and free cash flow profile, while supporting allied governments in addressing urgent and evolving security needs."

M42 previously announced its agreement to acquire a minority interest in Epirus in October 2025. The Company also announced its agreement to acquire Fairfax in March 2026 as part of the expansion of its Defense and National Security Unit.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to M42, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m42-expands-defense-and-national-security-strategy-through-epirus-1169880