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Am 24. Mai wird es explosiv: +40% Kursgewinn in 5 Tagen: Eskaliert diese Nasdaq-Aktie jetzt komplett?
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WKN: A2JEGN | ISIN: LU1778762911 | Ticker-Symbol: 639
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 15:23
436,00 Euro
+3,32 % +14,00
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
433,50435,0015:25
433,50435,0015:25
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Spotify Shares Climb 13% Following Investor Day Event

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 22nd

  • The S&P 500 aims to post its eighth consecutive winning week as a new era begins for the Federal Reserve.
  • Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) jumped by 13% Thursday after it announced positive guidance and an AI deal with Universal Music Group during its investor day event.
  • Quantum Expert Matt Cimaglia will join NYSE Live to discuss the significance of the Trump Administration's announcement to invest $2 billion into nine quantum computing companies.

Opening Bell
The American Battle Monuments Foundation remembers all Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice

Closing Bell
U-Haul (NYSE: UHAL.B) honors our Nation's heroes and thanks the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986237/NYSE_May_22_Market_Update.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986236/BNY_New_NYSE_Ticker.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-spotify-shares-climb-13-following-investor-day-event-302780130.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.