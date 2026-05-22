CVS Health Collaborates With America250 To Support the Nation's 250th Anniversary Celebration

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / CVS Health today announced its collaboration with America250, the national nonpartisan organization leading the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

CVS Health was founded in a single store in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1963, and is now one of the nation's leading healthcare companies. While the company has evolved over the years, its commitment to consumers has never wavered. Today, the company proudly serves more than 185 million people, improving health outcomes, expanding access to care, and strengthening communities across the country. As the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, CVS Health and America250 will collaborate through large-scale events, community giving programs, exclusive merchandise, and other initiatives that underscore the company's commitment to advance healthcare innovation.

"CVS Health's deep commitment to improving access to care and strengthening communities reflects the enduring values that have shaped our nation for nearly 250 years," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "Their impact reaches millions of Americans every day, and their support will help ensure this historic commemoration inspires communities across the country while building a healthier, stronger future for generations to come."

Nearly 85 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy, with the company operating approximately 9,000 retail locations and more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics nationwide. With a broad local presence, CVS Health continues to expand access to care in cities, towns, and rural communities alike.

"Our ambition is to be America's most trusted health care company and we will achieve that by simplifying health care - one person, one family and one community at a time," said Len Shankman, Executive Vice President and President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "The more than 300,000 CVS Health colleagues across the country support their friends and neighbors every day in their respective communities, and we're excited to work with America250 to celebrate this important milestone for our nation."

Through its operations in every U.S. state and Washington, D.C., CVS Health delivers significant value to the nation's economy and communities. According to its inaugural National Economic Impact Report, the company generates approximately $474 billion in annual economic impact and supports 1.3 million jobs nationwide. CVS Health also contributes $58.6 billion in local, state, and federal taxes - helping fund schools, emergency services, and critical infrastructure - and invests millions annually in community initiatives that strengthen neighborhoods across America.

For more information about CVS Health, visit cvshealth.com. To learn more about America250 and its national commemorative efforts, visit America250.org.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March?31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media contact

America250

https://america250.org/contact/

CVS Health

Ethan Slavin

Ethan.Slavin@CVSHealth.com



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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-collaborates-with-america250-to-support-the-nations-250th-1169947