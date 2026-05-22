

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturers expressed a less pessimistic attitude in May, survey figures from the central statistical office showed on Friday.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to -4.1 in May from -4.4 in April. The indicator also improved from -9.2 in the corresponding month last year.



Among other business climate indicators, the most significant upturn was noted in the accommodation and food service activities section along with the transportation and storage section, the survey said.



The morale for the accommodation and food service activities rose to 14.7 in May from 10.2, and that for transportation and storage increased to -1.4 from -5.6.



The confidence indicator for the construction sector improved from -4.2 to -3.7. At the same time, the most significant decline was observed in the financial and insurance activities section, and the respective index eased to 26.6 from 29.3.



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