

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of his India tour, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. government will engage with India to broaden energy cooperation.



During May 23-26, Rubio will visit the Indian cities of Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and capital New Delhi.



The Secretary will discuss energy security, trade, and defense cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials, the Department of State said in a press release.



On the last day of his visit, Tubio will join the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meet in New Delhi.



'Standing together for a free and open Indo-Pacific From supporting regional security to diversifying critical minerals supply chains, @SecRubio's upcoming visit to India emphasizes the importance of the Quad partnership,' the U.S. Embassy in India said on X.



It marks the second leg of Rubio's foreign tour this week. He is flying to India after attending the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden.



Rubio held bilateral meetings with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.



In his meeting with Rutte, Rubio discussed strategic imperatives for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense spending, the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara, and expanded transatlantic defense production. They discussed U.S. opposition to protectionist measures that risk NATO interoperability and readiness, weaken the transatlantic defense industrial base, and jeopardize the ability to deliver equipment to U.S. warfighters. They also reviewed international efforts to promote freedom of navigation and maritime security in key international waterways.



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