

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A wet and unsettled Memorial Day weekend is in store for much of the East, while the West remains warm and dry, the National Weather Service said on Friday.



Widespread rainfall of 1 to more than 2 inches is expected from the Gulf Coast to southern New England, according to NWS.



Well above normal temperatures are forecast to build across the northern Plains. Another round of heavy to excessive rainfall is expected to impact the western Gulf Coast this weekend with Flood Watches in effect, it added.



Scattered flash flooding is expected from the Ohio Valley to the western Gulf Coast States in the next couple of days.



There is another threat of severe thunderstorms across the southern High Plains Friday.



A slow-moving, wavy frontal system will be the primary focus for active weather across the eastern half of the country in the next few days.



On Friday, the greatest concern for severe weather will be across the central and southern High Plains this afternoon and evening, where the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.



Thunderstorms may also grow to become strong across portions of the Mid-Missouri Valley, along the central Gulf Coast states, and in parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys.



It has been forecast that showers and thunderstorms will continue across much of the central and eastern U.S. on Saturday.



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