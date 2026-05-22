

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the United States Trade Representative will host the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from September 30 to October 1.



'President Trump's tariff program is actively rebalancing global trade, reversing decades of non-market policies and practices to protect American workers and businesses,' said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



'At the G20 Trade Ministerial this fall, USTR will lead discussions with the G20 Trade Ministers on a wide array of issues, including ending forced labor, updating the Most-Favored Nation (MFN) Principle, denouncing weaponization of trade in food, and addressing structural excess capacity and production. The Trump Administration looks forward to working with our G20 partners to establish a global trading order based on fair, reciprocal, and balanced trade,' Ambassador Greer added.



President Donald Trump will host the culminating G20 Leaders' Summit on December 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.



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