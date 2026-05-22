

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN International Court of Justice has ruled that the right to strike is protected under a core International Labour Organization convention, in a landmark advisory opinion settling a long-running dispute between workers and employers worldwide.



By 10 votes to four, the UN World Court ruled on Thursday that 'the right to strike of workers and their organizations is protected' under the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, 1948.



The Court, however, stressed that its opinion did not define the exact scope of the right to strike. Its conclusion 'does not entail any determination on the precise content, scope or conditions for the exercise of that right, the judges said.



The case was referred to the Court by the ILO's Governing Body in November 2023, after years of disagreement among the agency's core constituents - governments, employers and workers - over whether Convention No. 87 protects the right to strike, even though the treaty does not explicitly mention strikes.



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