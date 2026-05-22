Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

mBank SA EUR750mil 4.335% Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 25 September 2033

Post Stabilisation Notice

May 22, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

EUR750mil 4.335% Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 25 September 2033

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme,

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: mBank S.A. Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS3386565991 Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 Description: 4.335% Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 26 May 2033 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Erste Group Bank HSBC Continental Bank J.P. Morgan SE Morgan Stanley Europe SE

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.