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WKN: A3EEVM | ISIN: US66979P3001 | Ticker-Symbol: 15N
Lang & Schwarz
21.05.26 | 07:00
0,580 Euro
-100,00 % -0,580
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5800,58021.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 15:48 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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XMax Inc.: XMax Announces Additional AI Services Agreement Expected to Generate Up to Approximately $3.6 Million in Annual Revenue

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XWIN, the "Company" or "XMax") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, XMax AI Inc. ("XMax AI"), has entered into an additional AI Model API Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with a new customer for cloud computing and AI model API services.

Under the Agreement, XMax AI will provide API-based access to artificial intelligence models and related cloud infrastructure services through its AI platform. The Agreement includes enterprise-grade AI model deployment, cloud infrastructure access, and related value-added services designed to support commercial AI applications and integration.

Based on the annual usage cap set forth in the Agreement, the contract is expected to generate up to approximately $3.6 million in annual revenue for XMax AI, subject to the customer's actual service usage and consumption levels. The Agreement has an initial term of one year and provides for weekly prepaid billing and recurring usage-based revenue.

The services will be delivered through XMax's AI platform and cloud infrastructure ecosystem, enabling scalable deployment and integration of advanced AI capabilities into enterprise and commercial applications.

"This additional agreement further validates the growing demand for our AI infrastructure and API platform," said Xiaohua Lu, CEO of XMax Inc. "We continue to see increasing interest from enterprise customers seeking scalable AI deployment solutions, and we believe these commercial agreements represent important milestones in the expansion of our AI business."

The Company believes that continued expansion of its AI-related customer base and commercial partnerships will further strengthen its recurring revenue opportunities and long-term growth prospects.

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XWIN), formerly known as Nova LifeStyle, Inc., is a diversified company engaged in the development of artificial intelligence technologies, including AI software and platform-based services, as well as the design, sourcing, and distribution of contemporary furniture. The Company is expanding into artificial intelligence technologies to support future growth, while continuing to operate through an established global network of suppliers, distributors, and e-commerce channels for its furniture business. By leveraging both its emerging technologies and traditional operations, the Company aims to drive diversification and long-term value creation.

About XMax AI Inc.

XMax AI Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of XMax Inc. focused on the development of AI-driven software platforms, inference infrastructure, and scalable AI application services. The company is building an integrated platform designed to support multi-model AI deployment, intelligent routing, and AI-enabled business solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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