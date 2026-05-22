JinkoSolar has won a key patent invalidation in China against First Solar's TOPCon-related patent, with the China National Intellectual Property Administration ruling it fully invalid.Chinese PV manufacturer JinkoSolar has secured a favorable patent invalidation ruling in China against a TOPCon solar cell technology patent held by US module maker First Solar, in a case that could influence broader disputes over TOPCon solar cell technology. China National Intellectual Property Administration has declared patent 201080027881.6, titled "High-efficiency solar cell structures and methods of manufacture," ...

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