Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.
Number of shares repurchased:
25,000
Date of transaction:
22 May 2026
Average share price paid per share (GBp):
1406.000
Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):
1406.000
Highest share price paid per share (GBp):
1406.000
Following this transaction the Company has:
Issued Share Capital:
49,771,209
Total Shares held in Treasury:
9,025,940
Total Voting Rights:
40,745,270
Notes:
1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.
Contact:
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
020 7961 4240