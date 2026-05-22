

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market's equity index SMI closed higher on Friday, in line with most of the markets across Europe, as optimism about Iran and the U.S. reaching a peace deal prompted investors to pick up stocks.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 56.78 points or 0.42% at 13,503.21 after scaling a low of 13,446.91 and a high of 13,538.31 intraday.



Logitech International climbed 6.23% after the company unveiled its fiscal 2026 strategy, highlighting a fresh, design-led push into AI-powered devices and new enterprise customers.



VAT Group moved up 3.28% and Sika gained 3.01%. Sonova, Givaudan, Holcim and ABB gained 1.9%-2.6%.



Lindt & Spruengli and Roche ended higher by 1.51% and 1.24%, respectively. Straumann Holding and Kuehne + Nagel closed with moderate gains.



Julius Baer tumbled nearly 7%. Partners Group drifted down by about 4.6%. Swiss Re, Sandoz Group and Zurich Insurance lost 1.4%, 1.1% and 0.87%, respectively.



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