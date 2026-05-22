

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, published in The Lancet, has found that the number of people living with mental health problems has almost doubled over the last 30 years, mainly because of large increases in anxiety and depression around the world.



The study, led by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and the University of Queensland, also found that mental health conditions affect teenagers aged 15-19 and women the most.



During the study, researchers analyzed mental health data from 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2023. They looked at men and women across different age groups and regions, making this the largest study of mental health burden so far.



The study examined 12 mental disorders and found that anxiety and major depression were among the top conditions causing health problems worldwide. Notably, in 2023, mental disorders caused a major global health burden, accounting for 171 million years lost to poor health, disability, or early death. Mental health conditions also made up more than 17% of all years people lived with disability worldwide.



The rise in mental health problems in recent years was mainly linked to anxiety and depression. Since 2019, depression cases have increased by about 24%, while anxiety disorders have risen by over 47%. Both conditions became more common after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The study found around 620 million cases of mental disorders among women and 552 million among men. Researchers said there is still limited research explaining why women are affected more often. Possible reasons include biological changes, pregnancy-related factors, work pressures, and gender inequality. They also noted that anxiety and depression were the most common mental health conditions among women, along with eating disorders and bipolar disorder. Meanwhile, conditions such as ADHD, autism, and conduct disorder were more common in men. Teenagers aged 15 to 19 had the highest mental health burden worldwide, showing the need for better early support and prevention programs for young people.



'These rising trends may reflect both the lingering effects of pandemic-related stress and longer-term structural drivers such as poverty, insecurity, abuse, violence, and declining social connectedness,' said first author Dr. Damian Santomauro, Associate Professor at the Queensland Center for Mental Health Research.



'Addressing this growing challenge will require sustained investment in mental health systems, expanded access to care, and coordinated global action to better support populations most at risk.'



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