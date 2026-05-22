

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Transportation Security Administration of the United States of America wants to make it clear that its rules about bringing medical cannabis on flights haven't changed, despite some recent reports suggesting otherwise.



They explained that the updates to their website were to make things clearer and didn't create any new rules that allow marijuana on planes. Cannabis is still considered illegal under federal law in the U.S., even though many states permit medical or recreational use.



TSA officials pointed out that security officers aren't specifically looking for drugs when they're screening passengers. Their main priority is passenger safety and identifying threats like weapons or explosives. However, if they do find cannabis and suspect a breach of federal or local laws, they can still call law enforcement.



This clarification comes after reports that seemed to suggest medical marijuana products could now be taken in both checked bags and carry-ons, following the federal government's recent move to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III substance.



Federal agencies are still being careful with enforcement. For instance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently reminded travellers that marijuana is illegal under federal law, even in airports and at border crossings.



At the same time, lawmakers in various states and in Congress are pushing for more significant reforms regarding medical cannabis, including better access for veterans and patients in hospitals.



Researchers are also looking into cannabinoids like Cannabigerol, which some recent studies suggest might have anti-inflammatory benefits.



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