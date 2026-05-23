

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shein, the Chinese ultra-fast-fashion giant, has struck a deal to take a majority stake in Everlane, which is a significant change for a brand known for its commitment to ethical production and 'radical transparency.'



This acquisition, which still requires regulatory approval, will see Shein buy Everlane from L Catterton, a private equity firm that has been exploring ways to address about $90 million in debt the California-based retailer has accrued.



Alfred Chang, Everlane's CEO, mentioned that this partnership would help the company grow internationally while still being able to operate on its own and uphold its standards for sustainability, product quality, and brand values.



However, this move has faced criticism from consumers and sustainability advocates who see Everlane as a key player in the millennial-era ethical fashion scene. Skeptics argue that teaming up with Shein contradicts Everlane's long-held messages about responsible manufacturing, considering Shein's reputation for ultra-fast fashion and its low-cost production methods under scrutiny for labor and environmental issues.



Industry experts suggest that this deal highlights the increasing financial strain on sustainability-focused brands as shoppers lean towards affordability during uncertain economic times.



Everlane gained popularity in the 2010s by promoting ethical factories, transparent pricing, and minimalist style, yet it's now facing tougher competition from brands like Aritzia, Reformation, and Gap in the 'affordable luxury' market.



Some analysts think Everlane could actually gain from Shein's advanced supply chain technology, but others caution that this acquisition indicates a larger retreat from the principles of sustainable retail.



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