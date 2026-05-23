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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
23.05.2026 16:30 Uhr
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HUAWEI: HiFS 2026: Upgrading Four Major Digital Finance Solutions to Accelerate Financial Institutions Toward Agentic Banking

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit (HiFS) 2026 (Global Session), themed "Hello Fintelligent World: Beyond Digital, Advance to Agentic Banking," opened today at Huawei's Lianqiu Lake Campus in Shanghai. At the summit, Huawei announced six key initiatives to accelerate the large-scale deployment of financial AI, launched its Financial Data Intelligence Solution 6.0 and Digital CORE Solution 6.0, and unveiled a resilience infrastructure for both general-purpose and AI computing. These efforts aim to empower global financial institutions to unleash AI productivity, driving the digital and intelligent transformation and business success of customers worldwide.

Focusing on Four Business Strategies and Building a 4-Win Model to Drive Success for Global Financial Institutions

During the summit, Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, noted that over the past 16 years of deep engagement in the financial sector, Huawei's financial strategy has continuously evolved from financial-grade hardware and software to industry solutions. By driving sustained innovation in foundational software and hardware, building systematic engineering capabilities, developing a diverse ecosystem, and providing localized services, Huawei has established an effective business growth flywheel.

Huawei Digital Finance is committed to advancing its four core business strategies. Backed by Huawei's resilient ICT infrastructure, the company continues to deepen its RONGHAI global partner ecosystem, co-creating financial solutions to foster a new "4-Win" collaboration model encompassing customers, ISVs, SIs, and Huawei. As Agentic AI crosses the inflection point toward production-grade intelligence, accelerating its effective, large-scale adoption becomes paramount. To this end, Huawei has introduced a hybrid AI architecture powered by open-source foundation models, empowering global financial institutions to scale AI across high-value scenarios. In international financial markets, Huawei is focusing on six key initiatives-scenarios, architecture, engineering, data, AI infrastructure, and talent-collaborating with customers and partners to accelerate the transition to Agentic Banking.

Pioneering New Paths for AI Value Realization via Open-Source Models and Hybrid AI Architecture: Six Initiatives to Accelerate Agentic Banking

Building core advantages based on open-source models is becoming the strategic direction for global financial institutions.

Leveraging open-source models and hybrid AI architecture, Huawei is driving six key initiatives spanning scenarios, architecture, engineering, data, AI infrastructure, and talent:

  • Targeting high-value scenarios to accelerate deployment: Aiming at four major domains-intelligent interaction, efficient operations, intelligent risk control, and revenue growth-Huawei and its partners have jointly launched nine AI agent business solutions.
  • Building a hybrid AI architecture that balances security, compliance, business performance, and cost: Ensuring data security while leveraging engineering optimization to minimize token costs, enabling the large-scale deployment of innovation.
  • Consolidating leading engineering practices to accelerate AI adoption: Leveraging open-source models and open compute power, Huawei drives low-latency AI interactions, optimized domain-specific models for risk control, and deep agentic engineering with seamless partner integration. Through computing engineering, model engineering, and agentic engineering, Huawei enhances both the effectiveness and speed of AI adoption for financial institutions.
  • Building a digital-intelligent foundation: Delivering a three-layer capability upgrade across data platforms, governance, and applications to establish an AI-ready R.A.C.E. foundation for finance.
  • Building an enterprise-grade, high-performance AI computing foundation: Unveiling the Huawei Atlas 850E SuperPoD, which provides an enterprise-grade, efficient AI computing foundation powered by a leading compute architecture and high-performance networking.
  • Launching an AI talent development program: Over the next three years, Huawei aims to cultivate more than 10,000 interdisciplinary "Finance + AI" experts for the global financial industry.

Building a Solid Data Foundation for AI: Driving the R.A.C.E. Upgrade of Financial Data Architecture

Huawei unveiled its Financial Data Intelligence Solution 6.0, delivering a three-layer capability upgrade spanning data platforms, data governance, and data applications.

  • Building a converged data-AI platform: Powered by hardware-software synergy, the newly launched AI data lake supports multimodal storage and computing, enabling the efficient processing of unstructured data such as documents and videos.
  • Establishing one-stop data governance: In collaboration with Keyrus and Sunline, Huawei has developed a comprehensive data governance framework designed to enhance data utilization efficiency.
  • Advancing data-AI applications: Together with Sensors Data, Huawei has introduced a hyper-personalized marketing solution that utilizes over 5,000 customer tags to deepen user operations. In addition, a joint intelligent anti-fraud solution developed with TrustDecision achieves a 30-millisecond detection response time, incorporating AI-driven case analysis to drive a 40-fold efficiency gain.

Accelerating Application Modernization with AI: Upgrading to Digital CORE Solution 6.0 as the Foundation for Agentic Banking

Drawing on over a decade of expertise in core application modernization, Huawei has developed systematic capabilities across four pillars: platforms, databases, engineering, and O&M. To date, these capabilities have empowered more than 150 financial institutions worldwide to modernize their core systems, utilizing AI to further accelerate the "Free Legacy" process for financial core architectures.

At this summit, Huawei unveiled its Digital CORE Solution 6.0, featuring comprehensive upgrades across scenarios, AI-powered development, engineering, architecture, and platforms:

  • Enriched core scenarios: Huawei is collaborating with top-tier global partners to co-develop new solutions across three pivotal domains: credit cards, central bank payments, and insurance core modernization.
  • AI-powered application modernization: Driven by Huawei CodeArts and co-developed with Stefanini and Sunline, the AI-powered mainframe code transpilation solution achieves an adoption rate of over 90%, significantly accelerating application modernization.
  • Engineering and process upgrade: Comprehensively upgrading application refactoring and zero-downtime migration solutions to shorten planning and design cycles by over 50%; collaborating with ecosystem partners to build the Switchover system, ensuring seamless, zero-downtime service switchovers.
  • Enhanced cell-based architecture: Deepening cell-based and auto-scaling architectures to support 10-fold traffic surges, while minimizing the blast radius to achieve 99.999% high availability.
  • New cross-platform container solutions: Capitalizing on its multi-core, high-concurrency performance, TaiShan general-purpose computing has empowered application modernization for over 80% of Chinese banks and financial institutions across eight countries. This year, Huawei has further partnered with container leaders like Alauda and Rancher to co-develop a cross-platform container solution. Already deployed at scale across leading banks in Asia-Pacific and South Africa, this solution enables more flexible application containerization.

Building "4 Zeros" AI-Ready Infrastructure to Strengthen Financial Resilience

From traditional DCs to cloud DCs, and further to AIDCs, resilience remains an indispensable foundation for financial institutions. Anchored by its "4 Zeros" resilience value proposition and the product framework of the R-A-A-S solution, Huawei has comprehensively upgraded its architecture, solutions, and infrastructure. By delivering cutting-edge capabilities that span DR consulting, intelligent traffic scheduling, and heterogeneous DR, Huawei upgrades active-active DR capabilities to a premium level. Facing the AI computing era, Huawei is further constructing a converged general-purpose and AI computing resilience architecture. Through its AIDC integrated inference and full-lifecycle intelligent DC O&M solutions, Huawei empowers global financial institutions to fast-track AI innovation while building future-proof, resilient infrastructure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986142/CEO_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hifs-2026-upgrading-four-major-digital-finance-solutions-to-accelerate-financial-institutions-toward-agentic-banking-302780641.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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