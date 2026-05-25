Stockholm, 25 May 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Octave Intelligence plc (ticker: OCTV SDB) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Octave is a Large Cap company within the Technology sector and the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option. Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

"Today marks our new chapter as an independent company that is focused on solving our customers' toughest challenges in a rapidly changing world. Octave is well positioned to deliver meaningful outcomes at scale for mission-critical organizations through our unmatched depth of connected, contextual intelligence," says Mattias Stenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Octave.

"We are pleased to welcome Octave to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. The company's focus on enabling critical decision-making and resilience across complex operations makes it a strong addition to our market. We look forward to supporting Octave on its continued growth journey and are proud to celebrate this milestone together," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

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