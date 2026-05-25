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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 09:30
23,160 Euro
+1,94 % +0,440
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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23,02023,10009:47
23,04023,08009:44
PR Newswire
25.05.2026 09:24 Uhr
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Valmet Oyj: Valmet's hard nip sizing technology boosts strength properties in customer's board machine in Europe

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 25, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been selected to supply a hard nip sizer with supply system and related services to a customer in Europe. The investment enables the customer to advance their regenerative journey by optimizing raw material usage and enhancing quality. The target is to reduce starch and fiber consumption without compromising end-product strength properties. The start-up is scheduled for spring of 2027.

"Hard nip sizing technology offers a robust solution for modern board machines, combining superior strength development of the board with significant starch savings. This hard nip sizing technology supports the production of lighter-weight grades, aligning with industry trends toward resource efficiency and sustainability. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the customer in the future," says Klaus Kiviniemi, Product Sales Manager, Sizers and Coaters, Packaging and Paper, Valmet.

Unlike traditional sizing technologies, hard nip sizer applies starch on hard rolls with spray nozzles and presses the starch through the web at very high pressure. This technology ensures the strength properties of the board while enabling a reduction in starch consumption. The delivery also includes a supply system as well as spare parts and consumables packages. Valmet is committed to transforming its customer industries towards a regenerative tomorrow, and supporting efficient raw material usage with advanced technologies and services is one concrete example of this work.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received for the first quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Further information:
Riikka Antikainen, Director, Product Sales, Packaging and Paper Machines, Valmet, tel. +358 407180982
Klaus Kiviniemi, Product Sales Manager, Sizers and Coaters, Packaging and Paper Machines, Valmet, tel. +358 503170395

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Instagram (IR)

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This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-hard-nip-sizing-technology-boosts-strength-properties-in-customer-s-board-machine-in-europe,c4352504

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmets-hard-nip-sizing-technology-boosts-strength-properties-in-customers-board-machine-in-europe-302781001.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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