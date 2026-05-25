

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy's confidence weakened further in May to the lowest level in nearly a year, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 99.7 in May from 101.3 in April. Any score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook. Moreover, a similar reading was last seen in July 2025.



The business confidence index decreased to 99.0 from 100.4. Among sectors, industrial confidence worsened to 94.5 from 97.1, and the morale for the trade declined from 95.0 to 92.8.



The confidence in the selected services sector eased to 102.4 from 102.9, while the construction confidence improved to 117.9 from 115.5.



Confidence among consumers decreased in April, with the consumer confidence index falling to 103.4 from 106.0 in April.



The share of households expecting an improvement in their financial situation over the next twelve months decreased slightly, while their outlook regarding the overall economic situation in Czechia over the next twelve months remained almost unchanged.



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