

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 25.05.2026 - 11.00 am



- GOLDMAN CUTS SMITH & NEPHEW PRICE TARGET TO 1550 (1700) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 2600 (3000) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES YOUNG & COS BREWERY TARGET TO 1255 (1190) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2026 AFX News