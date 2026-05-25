

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 1-month low of 203.37 against the Swiss franc and a 2-week low of 214.42 against the pound, from early highs of 203.04 and 214.05, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the yen fell to 6-day lows of 185.09 and 113.93 from early highs of 184.85 and 113.70, respectively.



The yen edged down to 159.04 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 5-day high of 158.76.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 204.00 against the franc, 215.00 against the pound, 186.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the aussie and 160.00 against the greenback.



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