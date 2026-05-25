Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (FSE: R6B) ("Guardian" or the "Company") is pleased to invite current and prospective investors to meet with management at the upcoming Centurion One Capital Miami Summit, hosted by Centurion One Capital.

Event Details

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

3201 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Thursday, May 28, 2026

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Guardian's President & CEO, Graydon Kowal, will be presenting and meeting with institutional investors, family offices, brokers, analysts, and high-net-worth investors attending the event.

These events offer valuable opportunities to share Guardian's exploration progress in Yukon, Alaska, and Nunavut, highlight the advantages of its projects, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

Graydon Kowal, President & Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Exploration Inc., commented: "We are pleased to participate in the Centurion One Capital Miami Summit and look forward to connecting with both existing and prospective shareholders. The event provides an excellent platform to showcase Guardian's exploration portfolio across Yukon, Nunavut, and Alaska while highlighting the significant discovery potential and upcoming catalysts across our gold, copper, and silver-focused projects."

About Centurion One Capital Miami Summit

The Centurion One Capital Miami Summit brings together emerging growth companies, investment professionals, and capital markets participants from across North America for a full day of presentations, networking opportunities, and one-on-one meetings focused on strategic growth opportunities across the resource and technology sectors. Hosted by Centurion One Capital, the summit provides a platform for public and private companies to connect with institutional investors, family offices, brokers, analysts, and strategic partners while showcasing their growth strategies and investment opportunities.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital is a merchant banking and investment firm focused on supporting visionary entrepreneurs and emerging growth companies through strategic capital, advisory services, and global investor connectivity. The firm's mission is to help companies address tomorrow's greatest challenges by providing transformative capital solutions, deep capital markets expertise, and access to an international network of institutional investors, family offices, and strategic partners.

Centurion One Capital operates under a philosophy rooted in the traditional principles of merchant banking, emphasizing aligned incentives, long-term partnerships, and disciplined execution. Guided by core values including respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and performance, the firm works closely with companies across the resource, technology, and growth sectors to support business development, strategic financing, and market expansion initiatives.

About Guardian Exploration Inc.

Guardian Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of highly prospective exploration assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's portfolio includes projects prospective for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and critical minerals located in Yukon, Nunavut, and Alaska.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Guardian Exploration Inc.

"Graydon Kowal"

Graydon Kowal

President & Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and relate primarily to the Company's 2026 exploration plans, project evaluation activities, and strategic objectives.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned or future exploration activities, potential follow-up programs, the advancement of exploration targets, potential drilling programs, future permitting, and the Company's strategic objectives and priorities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, results of exploration activities, availability of financing, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, permitting timelines, environmental and Indigenous consultation processes, operational and logistical challenges, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Guardian Exploration Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298694

Source: Guardian Exploration Inc.