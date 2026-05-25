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WKN: A0J2PX | ISIN: IS0000011039 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF Chart 1 Jahr
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EIMSKIPAFELAG ISLANDS HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2026 14:12 Uhr
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Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Negotiations have not yet succeeded, and a strike has begun on Eimskip's own vessels

At noon today, Monday 25 May, an indefinite strike by bosuns and able seamen of the Icelandic Seamen's Union (SÍ) began on Eimskip's own vessels: Brúarfoss, Dettifoss, and Selfoss.

The strike will affect the Company's sailing schedule and services. Eimskip has been preparing for this scenario in order to minimize disruptions to customer service as much as possible.

Terminal operations and other activities of the Company are proceeding normally. Last week, an agreement was reached between the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise (SA), on behalf of Eimskip, and SÍ regarding harbor employees in Sundahöfn, and the announced strike there was called off.

Negotiations regarding the wages and salary terms of bosuns and able seamen are still ongoing with the involvement of the State Mediator. Eimskip regrets that an agreement was not reached before the strike began and hopes that an agreement will be reached soon.

As before, we will continue to keep customers updated as the situation develops.

For further information, contact Harpa Hödd Sigurðardóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Communications, tel: 825 7379, email: harpa@eimskip.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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