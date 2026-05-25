A.I.S. Resources Limited: A.I.S. Resources Completes Airborne Magnetic and VLF-EM Geophysical Surveys at its Pocologan Project, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS • OTC PINK: AISSF) (the "Company" or "A.I.S.") is pleased to announce it has successfully completed its high-resolution airborne geophysical survey over the Pocologan Project. The airborne survey was completed by Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. ("GDS"), a Laval, Québec-based airborne geophysical survey contractor. The survey was designed to provide high-resolution magnetic and VLF-EM data to assist in mapping bedrock structures, lithological contacts, magnetic trends, and potential conductive features that may be relevant to future exploration targeting. The survey completion represents a key milestone in A.I.S.' exploration strategy for the Pocologan Project.

Survey Specifications:

The survey covered approximately 579 line-kilometres, consisting of approximately 500 line-kilometres of traverse lines and 79 line-kilometres of tie lines. Traverse lines were planned at a 50-metre line spacing on an approximate N135° azimuth, with tie lines flown at approximately 350-metre spacing on an approximate N045° azimuth. The survey area was flown using a helicopter-borne system, with positioning based on differential GPS and flight control supported by 3D drape navigation software.

The airborne magnetic survey used a high-sensitivity cesium vapour magnetometer system, with VLF-EM data collected using a multi-channel VLF electromagnetic instrument. A ground magnetic base station was operated during survey production to monitor diurnal magnetic variations. The final survey products are expected to include residual total magnetic field data, first vertical derivative magnetic data, digital elevation model data, and VLF total field and quadrature data. These datasets will be integrated with available geological, geochemical, and historical exploration information to refine target areas for the upcoming prospecting, mapping, sampling, and potential drill testing.

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO of A.I.S. said, "Completion of this high-resolution airborne survey represents an important step in advancing our Pocologan project in New Brunswick. The close-spaced magnetic and VLF-EM data are expected to provide a stronger geophysical framework for interpreting bedrock geology, structures, and potential exploration targets. We look forward to receiving and reviewing the final processed data and using the results to guide the next phase of field exploration."

Next Steps:

The Company plans to carry out ground prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling at the Property. Once the survey data has been interpreted, the results will be used to prioritize targets for follow-up exploration. A dedicated team of geologists, local students, and an experienced prospector is currently conducting fieldwork at the Company's St. John Property and will begin work at the Pocologan Property immediately afterward. The program will be overseen by Mr. Roger Fitzgerald, P.Geo., a registered geoscientist with APEGNB.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") or magmatic copper-gold style mineralization, as well as structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station-Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour areas, where historical surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold, and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered, and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick, an established Canadian mining jurisdiction. The project area benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, the deep-water port facilities at Saint John, and a skilled regional workforce.

A.I.S. cautions that historical exploration information and vendor-supplied compilation materials have not yet been fully verified by the Company's Qualified Person. The Pocologan Project remains at an early stage of exploration, and additional field verification, mapping, sampling, geophysical interpretation, and potentially drilling will be required before the Company can determine the significance, continuity, or economic potential of any mineralization on the project.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition and exploration of resource projects with the objective of creating shareholder value through systematic exploration, technical evaluation, and responsible project advancement. AIS is guided by a team with experience in mineral exploration, project generation, finance, and capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO



For further information please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

M: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed airborne magnetic and VLF-EM survey, the expected size and scope of the survey, anticipated survey deliverables, the Company's exploration plans, the potential use of survey results to refine exploration targets, and the potential for future prospecting, mapping, sampling, and drilling.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the availability of contractors, weather and operating conditions, receipt of any required permits or approvals, access to the project area, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to complete the proposed exploration program as currently contemplated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, permitting and access risks, contractor availability, weather delays, market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, financing risks, regulatory risks, and the risk that exploration results may not support further work. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release