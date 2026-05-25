

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced positive Phase 1b Heart-2 study results for VERVE-102, an investigational in vivo base editing medicine designed to durably turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and lower blood low-density lipoprotein cholesterol following a single infusion. In the Heart-2 study, a single intravenous infusion of VERVE-102 resulted in meaningful lowering of circulating PCSK9 protein and corresponding reductions in LDL-C across all evaluated dose levels. The Heart-2 trial is evaluating VERVE-102 in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or premature coronary artery disease.



The FDA has granted Fast Track designation for VERVE-102 to reduce LDL-C in participants with hyperlipidemia and high lifetime cardiovascular risk. The company plans to initiate the Phase 2 clinical study of VERVE-102 by the end of the current year.



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