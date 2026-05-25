Aliko Scientific signs Brazilian JV with BioBrasil to manufacture proprietary FISH probes for global diagnostic markets

New "instrument probes" model aims to create recurring revenues and strengthen long-term profitability

Commercial launch targeted within 9 months leveraging BioBrasil's existing infrastructure and regulatory expertise.

Regulatory News:

Aliko Scientific SA (former Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with BioBrasil to establish a joint venture focused on the production of FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) probes in Brazil.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, commented:

"This agreement represents a significant strategic milestone for Aliko Scientific. In addition to revenues generated from the sale of diagnostic systems, the model is designed to generate recurring revenues linked to probe utilization. The Company believes that this "instrument probes" solution strengthens long-term customer relationships while enhancing revenue visibility, operating leverage, and long-term profitability.

The agreement constitutes the basis for negotiating definitive agreements governing the business plan, financing structure, operational framework, governance, intellectual property protection, and long-term commercial arrangements."

The agreement marks a strategic milestone in Aliko Scientific's international expansion strategy within the molecular diagnostics and genomic technologies sector. The planned vertical integration of proprietary FISH probe production ensures the scalability and commercial attractiveness of Aliko Scientific's integrated business model, based on the combined placement of diagnostic instruments and associated consumables.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties intend to establish a jointly owned entity, which will be held 51% by Aliko Scientific Brasil Ltda and 49% by BioBrasil. The joint venture will focus on the development and industrial-scale manufacturing of FISH probes targeting global diagnostics and research markets.

The initial operational phase is expected to leverage BioBrasil's existing manufacturing infrastructure, technical know-how, and regulatory certifications, enabling accelerated operational readiness and faster market entry. Following the initial commercialization phase, the parties may transition manufacturing activities into a dedicated independent production facility.

The collaboration combines:

BioBrasil's manufacturing expertise and regulatory capabilities;

Aliko Scientific's marketing, commercial, and international distribution expertise;

A shared industrial strategy focused on scalability, cost efficiency, and global market access.

Under the proposed framework BioBrasil will hold an option for distribution rights in Brazil and Mercosur countries while Aliko Scientific will retain exclusive international distribution rights outside Brazil.

Governance of the joint venture is expected to be entrusted to a board composed of representatives appointed by both parties together with the CEO and CFO appointed by Aliko Scientific to drive business control, and the CSO and COO appointed by BioBrasil, to drive technical operations.

The parties currently anticipate a rapid implementation phase, leveraging BioBrasil's existing infrastructure, technical expertise, and regulatory framework to accelerate execution and commercialization timelines. Subject to definitive agreements and regulatory procedures, management currently estimates a time-to-market of approximately nine months, including production setup, validation activities, and the completion of the certifications required for commercial distribution.

About BioBrasil

BioBrasil is a Brazil-based molecular biology company specialized in the development and manufacturing of molecular probes and diagnostic solutions, with expertise in FISH probe production and related industrial processes.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

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Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Thomas Cozzolino

Investor Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Media Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98