

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A major measles outbreak in Bangladesh has killed more than 500 children, making it the country's deadliest outbreak in decades. According to the health department, 13 children died in the last 24 hours alone, taking the total death toll to 512 since March 15.



Since the outbreak began in mid-March, Bangladesh has reported over 60,000 suspected measles cases and 528 suspected measles-related deaths. Most of the victims are children under the age of five. During early April, there were almost 20,000 suspected cases of measles in 58 of 64 districts, with more than 150 deaths.



Although the government recently said the outbreak was coming under control due to fewer cases in some badly affected areas, health experts are still concerned.



Hospitals in the capital city, Dhaka, are struggling to handle the large number of patients. Special wards have been set up for measles cases, but there are not enough intensive care beds. To control the outbreak, Bangladesh has started a nationwide vaccination campaign. UNICEF country chief Rana Flowers said the campaign has already reached 18 million children. However, health officials warned that it may take several months before the vaccination drive shows full results.



UNICEF has called for stronger vaccination programs and more funding for hospitals, disease monitoring and health data systems. Meanwhile, a policy brief released by the Global Antibiotic Resistance Partnership warned that low vaccination rates could also worsen antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh.



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