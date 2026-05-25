Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Extends Memorial Day Weekend Wishes to Penny Stock and Microcap Investors Worldwide as Global Awareness, Market Momentum, and Investor Interest Continue Accelerating

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / As Memorial Day weekend is celebrated across the United States, ELEKTROS Inc. proudly extends its warmest wishes to shareholders, supporters, microcap investors, and penny stock enthusiasts around the world for a peaceful, joyful, and meaningful holiday weekend.

Management stated that the Company is honored by the growing global awareness surrounding ELEKTROS and its long-term vision involving hard rock lithium mining initiatives and advanced EV patent technology. The Company further expressed appreciation for the increasing number of investors worldwide who continue discovering the ELEKTROS story and following the Company's strategic direction.

ELEKTROS also acknowledged Friday's strong market close, with shares finishing the trading session up 7.96%, which management believes reflects growing market awareness and expanding investor engagement.

The Company stated that momentum surrounding the microcap sector continues building as broader U.S. financial markets rally near historic highs, with management comparing the current atmosphere to the early stages of transformational market cycles that historically rewarded innovation, vision, and emerging growth opportunities.

Management believes the Company's expanding visibility among penny stock and microcap investors globally represents an exciting milestone for ELEKTROS and its shareholders. The Company emphasized that it remains focused on building long-term shareholder value while continuing to advance its lithium mining objectives and patented EV charging technology initiatives.

"This is a very special moment for our Company," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We are deeply grateful for the growing support and awareness from investors around the world. To all of our shareholders and supporters, we wish you and your families a relaxing, meaningful, and wonderful Memorial Day weekend. We believe this is only the beginning of what could become a very exciting journey ahead."

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Contact Information:

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: ELEKTROS Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-extends-memorial-day-weekend-wishes-to-penny-stock-and-microcap-investors-1170339