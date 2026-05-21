Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Selects IBM Envizi ESG Suite to Target Utility Cost Reductions for Hospitality and Real Estate Portfolios

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in sustainable energy technologies, today announced it has selected the enterprise-grade IBM Envizi ESG Suite for integration into its "Energy Core" product architecture.

Following the company's recent entry into the IBM ecosystem, this focused announcement marks the transition to an active software-sales framework specifically tailored to help high-density luxury real estate assets and commercial hotel portfolios dramatically cut energy expenditures and mitigate volatile utility cost inflation.

The commercial real estate and hospitality sectors are facing unprecedented strain from seasonal peak-demand surcharges and rising base utility rates. By selecting IBM's specialized, cloud-based data engine, Elektros gives property owners an automated utility defense system that can be deployed rapidly without modifying physical building infrastructure.

The IBM Envizi Engine: Deep Utility Optimization

The newly adopted IBM Envizi platform provides real estate operators with advanced, institutional-grade analytics designed to drive immediate reductions in operational expense (OpEx) through three key core capabilities:

Utility Bill & Interval Meter Analytics: The suite automatically ingests and centralizes heterogeneous data feeds from smart meters, utility providers, and building management systems, eliminating manual data entry while ensuring full financial-grade validation.

Predictive Waste Identification: By applying advanced computational power to multi-site energy profiles, the platform exposes hidden operational energy leaks and consumption anomalies, projecting volatile "bill shocks" well before they negatively impact a portfolio's Net Operating Income (NOI).

Target Setting & Benchmarking Integration: The system seamlessly translates consumption data into real-time building performance ratings, natively aligning properties with international real estate benchmarks such as GRESB, ENERGY STAR, and CRREM decarbonization trajectories.

Zero-Friction Infrastructure and Rapid Deployment

Because the IBM Envizi platform operates as a secure, cloud-hosted SaaS environment, the infrastructure required for portfolio-wide scaling is already fully established. This removes historical friction points, allowing asset managers to transition from single-site onboarding to national, multi-site portfolio monitoring with rapid speed to deployment.

To drive immediate commercial adoption and execute on institutional enterprise contracts, Elektros is deploying this solution in close coordination with its chief technology advisor, Next Realm AI. Leveraging Next Realm AI's elite IBM Partner Plus program status, Elektros gains direct engineering alignment, dedicated implementation resources, and optimized deployment frameworks to close high-value corporate accounts.

Connect with Our Enterprise Sales & Investor Teams

Commercial property operators, hospitality management groups, and institutional portfolios interested in running an energy efficiency and utility cost audit can connect directly with our deployment team at sales@elektros.energy

Management also invites current and prospective shareholders to receive timely updates on corporate milestones, software deployment metrics, and clean energy expansion plans. https://www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory developments, execution risks, market conditions, and technological factors.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-selects-ibm-envizi-esg-suite-to-target-utility-cost-reductions-for-hospitality-1169136