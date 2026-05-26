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WKN: A0M3W0 | ISIN: CNE000000JP5 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ASIEN
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INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 04:54 Uhr
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Yili Group: Yili Unveils Global Innovation Vanguard Initiative in Cambridge, UK

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Yili Group hosted the launch of its Global Innovation Vanguard Initiative in Cambridge, UK. Under the theme "Gathering Global Wisdom, Pioneering a Healthier Future," the event marked the debut of a comprehensive, open-access R&D framework designed to elevate the dairy value chain. To advance this mission, Yili signed agreements with Springer Nature and the Institute for Manufacturing (IfM), University of Cambridge.

With this launch, Yili is expanding beyond manufacturing to actively pioneer collaborative research across the global dairy sector. Emphasizing this commitment, Liu Chunxi, Senior Executive President of Yili Group, stated: "Embracing new industry opportunities and missions, Yili consistently fosters synergy across the entire value chain and puts consumer health at the heart of everything we do, elevating the global dairy sector to new heights."

During the event, Yili and the China National Technology Innovation Center for Dairy (NTICD) unveiled 13 flagship projects covering industry areas, ranging from cattle breeding and smart farming to precision nutrition, high-value functional ingredients, and sustainable packaging. He Jian, Head of the NTICD and General Manager of Yili's Global Innovation Center, extended an open invitation to research institutes and industry partners worldwide to tackle these frontier challenges.

To expand this network, Yili signed an agreement with the IfM to explore new models of industrial R&D. Commenting on the synergy, Andy Neely, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and Professor of Manufacturing of University of Cambridge, noted: "It's fantastic that Yili is collaborating with Cambridge, and particularly with the Institute for Manufacturing, through the Open Innovation Forum. That's all about learning new ideas, new ways of innovating across industries and across different organizations. I'm sure they will both learn a lot and contribute a lot to that conversation."

In another major step, Yili signed an agreement with Springer Nature to launch the compilation of the 2026 Global Breast Milk Research White Paper. Stephen Pincock, Executive Vice President of Impact Solutions of Springer Nature, highlighted the report's significance, noting that it will outline international frontier trends and showcase research achievements from top institutions. He added that Yili's support for this initiative reflects a strong commitment to the health of the next generation.

Alongside these academic milestones, Yili's brand Jinlingguan launched its "Full-Spectrum Nutrition & Ultimate Freshness" brand strategy upgrade. Sharing recent milestones, Dr. Ignatius Szeto, Vice President of Yili Group, stated, "Jinlingguan has proactively built a 'six-in-one' scientific research strategy focusing on absorption, protection, brain nutrition, gut health, bone health, and hypoallergenicity."

Underpinning these efforts is Yili's "15+1" Global Innovation Ecosystem, which links 15 regional hubs with top academic institutions worldwide. Reflecting on this long-term collaborative approach, Paul Moughan, Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand and Professor at Massey University, recognized Yili as a scientific leader in the industry, commending the company's transparency, high integrity, and spirit of genuine collaboration.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yili-unveils-global-innovation-vanguard-initiative-in-cambridge-uk-302781430.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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