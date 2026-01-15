Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M3W0 | ISIN: CNE000000JP5 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 01:54 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yili Group: The Quality Marathon Behind a Glass of Milk: Super Milk Documentary Premieres

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For thousands of years, milk has accompanied people at every stage of life. Due to its rich and well-balanced nutrition, milk is hailed as one of the foods closest to perfection. Day after day, this natural "super food" continues to nourish people around the world.

So how does a truly exceptional glass of milk make its way from pasture to table? On December 22, 2025, Super Milk, a documentary tracing the entire dairy industry chain, premiered. Co-produced by Yili Group-the leading dairy company in Asia-and NetEase News, the documentary follows the journey from a single blade of grass, authentically capturing milk's complete path from pasture to table. It presents a comprehensive supply chain encompassing planting, breeding, R&D, production, and quality management-a quality marathon spanning the globe.

Super Milk travels across multiple countries, including China, the UK, New Zealand, Denmark, the Netherlands, Thailand, and Indonesia, visiting leading global companies such as Tetra Pak, Schneider Electric, Novonesis, GEA, SGS, and FlavorActiV. It also explores milk source regions-from the grasslands of Ar Horqin Banner to coconut plantations in Thailand and pastures in New Zealand-as well as world-renowned universities and research institutions such as Tsinghua University, Wageningen University & Research, and Lincoln University. The documentary offers a panoramic view of the global collaborative network behind a single glass of milk.

Through its six episodes-Super Farm, Super Ingredients, Super R&D, Super Inspection, Super Factory, and Super Packaging-Super Milk for the first time systematically unveils the extraordinary journey of deep collaboration and shared commitment to quality across the global supply chain.

Super Milk is more than a documentary about milk. It is a cinematic reflection on health, nature, and innovation in our times. It is through the dedication, perseverance, and collaboration of countless people that this global marathon of quality is completed, bringing milk to the tables of millions of households. The Super Milk series is now being released in episodes, conveying through authentic stories a vision of openness, innovation, and sustainability in the global dairy industry, helping it reach a wider global audience.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-quality-marathon-behind-a-glass-of-milk-super-milk-documentary-premieres-302661747.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.