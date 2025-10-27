Yili Group: National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit, Showcasing Innovation to Drive Sustainability

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2025 IDF World Dairy Summit took place from October 20 to 23 in Santiago, Chile. Drawing global attention, the event served as an important barometer for the future of the dairy industry.

Liu Chunxi, Chairman of the National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy (NCTID) and Senior Executive President of Yili Group, was invited to the meeting of the IDF Task Force on the Paris Dairy Declaration on Sustainability, where he joined global dairy leaders, experts, and scholars in discussions on the industry's sustainable development.

NCTID's achievements in sustainable innovation were recognized with multiple honors at this year's IDF Dairy Innovation Awards-often dubbed the "Oscars" of the dairy sector for their global scope, professional rigor, and industry impact.

AMBPOMIAL's "For a Bluer Ocean" Limited-Edition Eco-Packaging received the Innovation in Packaging and Transparency for Dairy Products award. The product features an eco-friendly bottle label that utilizes the alkali-washable ink technology pioneered by NCTID, allowing labels to rapidly detach from the bottles during recycling. This significantly improves the purity of recycled materials and boosts recovery rates, contributing to a greener future.

Yili's Xinhuo Bone Energy Formula Milk Powder received the Innovation in Dairy Products for Human Nutrition award. Built on an integrated bone-joint-muscle nutrition approach informed by traditional Oriental dietary principles, the formula combines protein, colostrum basic protein (CBP), calcium, vitamins, sodium hyaluronate, Eucommia leaf powder, and Polygonatum powder to effectively support bone, joint, and muscle health.

Dr. Ignatius Szeto, Executive Director of Nutrition and Health Research Center at NCTID and Assistant President of Yili Group, was invited to deliver a keynote presentation titled "The Role of Dairy Consumption in Healthy Aging." He elaborated on five core health dimensions, underscoring the multiple benefits of dairy products in promoting healthy aging. He also shared NCTID's cutting-edge research findings that provide vital evidence and practical strategies to help address global aging challenges. Dr. Szeto noted that dairy products, as nutrient-rich sources of high-quality protein and key vitamins and minerals, play an indispensable role in improving nutritional adequacy in adults and contributing to reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and other age-related health conditions.

NCTID was established under the leadership of Yili Group. As a key partner in the center's establishment and operations, Yili has been instrumental in driving the development and implementation of its cutting-edge technologies, thereby promoting collective progress across the industry. During the summit, NCTID showcased a range of innovations, including a digital traceability system for microbial risk management in dairy products and a research project highlighting the protective role of fermented dairy in mitigating alcohol-related liver stress. These demonstrations fully reflected the center's strong capabilities in dairy technology innovation.

Moving forward, NCTID will remain committed to technological innovation. By deepening industry-academia-research collaboration, promoting the commercialization of research outcomes, and driving industrial upgrading and sustainability, it will offer Chinese wisdom and strength for a healthier world.

