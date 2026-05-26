EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

EPIC Suisse releases high level Q1 2026 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations



26-May-2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 26 May 2026 EPIC Suisse releases high level Q1 2026 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations EPIC Suisse AG (the "Company" and "EPIC", the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures1 for the period 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026 in line with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the "Alrov Group"): Fair value of the portfolio as at 31 March 2026 totals CHF 1.69 billion split into Investment properties in operation at CHF 1'678 million (31 Dec 2025: CHF 1'673 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 11 million (31 Dec 2025: CHF 11 million)

Total income (defined as rental income and other income) for Investment properties in operation for the 3-month period 2026 amounts to CHF 17.7 million 2 (3-months 2025: CHF 16.9 million)

(3-months 2025: CHF 16.9 million) Total bank debt as at 31 March 2026 is CHF 617 million (31 Dec 2025: CHF 617 million)

The IFRS NAV stands at CHF 931 million as at 31 March 2026 (31 Dec 2025: CHF 921 million) _______________________________________

1 In line with the Q1 / 3-month 2026 report to be published on 31 May 2026 by the indirect majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. 2 PULSE and Campus Leman - Building C, both of which were completed in H1 2025, are classified in investment properties in operation in the financial year 2026. They were included in investment properties under development/construction during 2025 until the segment transfer on 31 December 2025. Financial calendar

Half-Year Report 2026: 25 August 2026 Selected high level numbers YTD 30 September 2026: 23 November 2026



Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch

About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

Disclaimer

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

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File: Media release (PDF)

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