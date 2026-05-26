Novartis Pharma AG: New Novartis data at ERA 2026 advance scientific understanding of kidney disease and reinforce portfolio strength

Late-breaking Phase III IgAN data for Vanrafia ALIGN and Fabhalta APPLAUSE-IgAN studies to be presented

124-week Phase I/II zigakibart data evaluating treatment efficacy and safety in IgAN will be featured

New insights into disease characteristics in IgAN and C3G inform future research and treatment approaches



Basel, May 26, 2026 - Novartis will present data from 15 abstracts from its kidney portfolio at this year's European Renal Association (ERA) Congress in Glasgow, June 3-6. The presentations reinforce our ambition to advance scientific understanding across progressive immune-mediated kidney diseases and support the evolution of kidney care.

Presentations include late-breaking Phase III results for Vanrafia (atrasentan) and Fabhalta (iptacopan), along with extended follow-up data from the investigational anti-APRIL therapy zigakibart in IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Separate analyses will also explore disease characteristics in IgAN and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

"At ERA this year, Novartis will present important late-stage and long-term data in IgAN, alongside broader insights across our kidney disease portfolio," said Ruchira Glaser, MD, MS, Global Head, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Development, Novartis. "Together, these findings reflect our continued innovation and a science-driven approach to generating evidence that informs the future of kidney care."

Key abstracts accepted by ERA include:

Abstract Title Abstract Number/Presentation Details Fabhalta (iptacopan) Iptacopan achieves near-normal kidney function decline in prespecified IgA nephropathy (IgAN) patient subgroups: APPLAUSE-IgAN final data Abstract # ERA26-LBCT-189

Late-Breaker Oral Presentation

June 4, 12:30-12:45 pm BST IgA Nephropathy Insights from Treatment Experience (IgNITE): A multi-country data integration approach to advance IgA nephropathy real-world evidence Abstract #2379

Oral Presentation

June 4, 5:57-6:03 pm BST Early insights on first-line treatment patterns in patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G) receiving iptacopan: APPRISE-C3G data platform Abstract #2962

Oral Presentation

June 4, 11:57 am-12:03 pm BST Vanrafia (atrasentan) Efficacy and safety of atrasentan treatment in participants with IgA nephropathy: 2.5-year eGFR results from the ALIGN trial Abstract # ERA26-LBCT-101

Late-Breaker Oral Presentation

June 4, 11:15-11:30 am BST Zigakibart Efficacy and safety outcomes after 124 weeks of zigakibart treatment in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) Abstract #2746

Oral Presentation

June 5, 3:15-3:21 pm BST Farabursen Study design of a global Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of farabursen, an anti-miR-17 oligonucleotide, in patients with ADPKD Abstract #3398

Oral Presentation

June 4, 11:39-11:45 am BST

Novartis' commitment to kidney diseases

Building on a legacy of more than 40 years that began in transplant, Novartis is on a mission to empower breakthroughs and transform care in kidney health, starting with kidney conditions that have significant unmet need.

Historically, these conditions have had considerably less funding and research, leading to a treatment landscape largely focused on reactive or end-stage disease management, often with significant physical, emotional, and financial burdens. Our portfolio targets the underlying causes of disease, with an aim to protect kidney health and delay or prevent dialysis and/or transplantation. Our goal is to help patients get back to living life on their terms - whether at work, in school, or with loved ones, and by partnering with patients, advocates, clinicians and policymakers, we aim to raise awareness, accelerate diagnosis, and get patients the right care, sooner.

Disclaimer

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About Novartis

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