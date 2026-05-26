

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - ASX Limited (ASXFY.PK, ASXFF.PK, ASX.AX) reported Monday higher operating revenue for the financial year to date period, and confirmed fiscal 2026 guidance for capex and expenses. Further, the firm said it expects to record divestment loss in fiscal 2026 related to its agreement to sell its 49 percent interest in Sympli.



ASX also provided fiscal 2027 total expense growth guidance, and updated capital expenditure or capex guidance for fiscal 2027 and 2028.



In Australia, the shares were losing around 11.8 percent to trade at A$51.88.



In its statement, the company reported operating revenue for the financial year to date to April 30 of A$1.03 billion, a growth of 12.5 percent from the prior corresponding period.



ASX said it generated revenue growth across all four divisions with strong volumes for interest rate futures, cash market trading and clearing and settlement in the period.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project total expense growth between 20 percent and 23 percent, and capex between A$170 million and A$180 million.



As previously communicated, a CHESS Replacement Partnership Program payment of A$21 million pre-tax will be recognised as a significant item.



Further, related to its planned disposal of 49 percent interest in Sympli to ASX's joint venture partner, ATI Group, for a nominal amount, the company projects an after-tax loss of approximately A$12 million being recognised as a significant item.



The sale is expected to complete prior to June 30. On completion, the company will no longer recognise its share of the operating losses of Sympli, which were A$4.4 million after tax in first half of fiscal 2026.



For fiscal 2027, total expense growth guidance is between 18 percent and 21 percent, with operating expense growth, excluding depreciation and amortisation, of between 13 percent and 16 percent compared to fiscal 2026.



In addition, the firm increased fiscal 2027 capex guidance to between A$180 million and A$200 million from previous guidance of between A$160 million and A$180 million, primarily driven by technology cost inflation and new product development. For fiscal 2028, capex guidance is between A$170 million and A$190 million.



ASX has also adjusted its medium-term target range for underlying return on equity (ROE) to between 12.0 percent and 14.0 percent from previous target of between 12.5 percent and 14.0 percent.



ASX is scheduled to release its fiscal 2026 results on August 13.



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