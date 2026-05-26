

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Infratil Limited (IFT.AX), an infrastructure investment company, reported a net surplus in fiscal 2026, compared with a loss last year, mainly helped by higher revenue and lower operating expenses.



Net surplus before taxation was NZ$155.2 million, compared with a loss of NZ$223.7 million in the prior year.



Net surplus from continuing operations was NZ294.1 million or 27.4 cents per share compared with NZ270 million loss or 31.6 cents per share a year ago.



Including discontinued operations, net surplus attributable to owners of the company was NZ$549.8 million or 55.8 cents per share versus a loss of NZ$294.8 million or 31.5 cents per share last year.



Operating surplus before financing, derivatives, realisations and impairments increased to NZ$690.9 million from NZ$324.4 million a year earlier.



Proportionate operational EBITDAF or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, financial derivative movements, impairments, revaluations, and gains or losses on the sale of investments increased 11% to NZ989 billion.



Operating revenue rose to NZ$2.999 billion from NZ$2.856 billion in fiscal 2025.



Total revenue grew to NZ3.045 billion from NZ2.856 billion last year.



The company declared a dividend of 20.9 cents per share, unimputed, up from 20.5 cents per share last year.



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