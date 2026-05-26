Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today the European launch of its Pangea Plating System, a plating platform for the treatment of a wide range of fracture patterns. Prof. Alex Trompeter, design surgeon and orthopaedic trauma surgeon, along with his team at St. George's University Hospital in London, completed the first clinical case in Europe.

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Stryker's Pangea Plating System brings together thoughtfully designed plates and a streamlined instrumentation set, giving surgeons practical options when treating a range of fractures.

"Pangea was developed with a clear goal in mind: supporting anatomical fit while maintaining simplicity in the operating room," said Prof. Trompeter. "The system brings together thoughtfully designed plates and a streamlined instrumentation set, giving surgeons practical options when treating a range of fractures."

The devices are non-active implants intended to provide temporary stabilization for bones or bone fragments. The system includes plates and complementary instrumentation intended to support plate fit and provide surgeons with options for fracture fixation across the upper and lower extremities.

"Having used the system in the U.S., I've seen how it supports consistent workflows while offering flexibility in fracture fixation," said Arvind von Keudell, MD, PhD, MPH, fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and associate professor at Harvard Medical School. "It's designed in a way that helps surgeons adapt to different fracture patterns without adding unnecessary complexity in the operating room."

Developed in collaboration with 26 orthopaedic surgeons from around the world, the Pangea portfolio incorporates global anatomical data to support plate fit across diverse patient populations. The platform also provides variable-angle plating designed to offer flexibility in screw placement.

"We are pleased to introduce the Pangea Plating System to surgeons across Europe," said Dragana Bunjevac, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Trauma Extremities division in EMEA. "Pangea reflects our focus on developing solutions that enhance surgical workflow and address the evolving needs of trauma care."

The European launch expands access to Stryker's trauma portfolio and reflects the company's continued collaboration with orthopaedic surgeons worldwide to develop solutions that support fracture fixation.

For more information about the Pangea Plating System, please visit our website.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

This document is intended solely for the use of healthcare professionals. A surgeon must always rely on his or her own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular product when treating a particular patient. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery.

The information presented is intended to demonstrate a Stryker product. A surgeon must always refer to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use, including the instructions for cleaning and sterilization (if applicable), before using any Stryker product. Products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact your Stryker representative if you have questions about the availability of Stryker products in your area.

The instructions for use, operative techniques, cleaning instructions, patient information leaflets and other associated labeling may be requested online at ifu.stryker.com or stryker.com. If saving the instructions for use, operative techniques, cleaning instructions from the above mentioned websites, please make sure you always have the most up to date version prior to use.

Stryker Corporation or its divisions or other corporate affiliated entities own, use or have applied for the following trademarks or service marks: Pangea, Stryker. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners or holders.

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Jenny Braga

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jenny.braga@stryker.com