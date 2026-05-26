Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Announces Early Season Mobilization and Drill Program Update at Star Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an early season exploration and mobilization update for its fully funded 2026 exploration program at its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia.

The Company has now completed drill pad construction across multiple satellite targets, including Star North, Star East, and Copper Creek. This marks a major milestone ahead of the commencement of exploration drilling designed to test the broader district-scale porphyry potential of the overall Star Project.

Highlights

Drill pads are constructed at Star North, Star East, and Copper Creek targets.

Early season drilling aims to test satellite targets and evaluate a district-scale porphyry model.

Camp refurbishment and infrastructure expansion completed to support larger 2026 program.

Initial drilling to be followed by 3D IP and MT geophysical surveys.

Follow up drilling post-IP will allow for additional and deeper targeted drill testing.

Second drill rig and crew scheduled to arrive in early June.

The 2026 program represents the largest and most comprehensive exploration campaign completed on the property to date and is designed to systematically evaluate multiple targets that exhibit geological, geochemical, and geophysical signatures analogous to Star Main.

Company CEO Darryl Jones notes, "Completing drill pad construction across four priority targets is an important operational milestone as we move into what we believe will be a transformational season for the Star Project."

At Star East, the Company is preparing to conduct the first meaningful drilling of a large, (approximately 1 km × 1 km) coincident geophysical and geochemical anomaly located roughly 500 metres east of Star Main. Star East is by far the largest footprint of the 5 porphyry targets but is largely covered with outcrops so no exposed mineralization has been uncovered. The target shares several characteristics with Star Main and is considered a priority discovery target for the 2026 season (see Figure 1),

Figure 1- Drill program target areas. Star Copper 2026.

Meanwhile, drill pads at Star East have been strategically positioned to test interpreted structural corridors and potential parallel or offset porphyry centers within the broader Star system (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Drill target area with prelim geophysics overlays. Star Copper 2026.

Initial drilling is expected to focus on Copper Creek and Star North, where previous exploration confirmed copper-gold mineralization associated with coincident chargeability highs and elevated copper-in-soil anomalies. Copper creek drilling in 2025 focused on outcropping of Chalcopyrite veins and historic drilling which confirmed the existence of a mineralized system. Drilling in 2026 will focus on the geophysical feature roughly 500 m to the northwest. This is the first modern drilling done over the larger target area at Copper Creek.

"Our technical team has done an excellent job preparing the project for a much larger and more systematic exploration campaign." Jones continues, "With multiple targets now drill-ready, a second drill rig arriving in early June, and with advanced 3D geophysics planned to refine deeper targets at Star Main we believe the Company is uniquely positioned to evaluate the broader district-scale potential of the system while continuing to advance toward a maiden resource."

The Company has also completed substantial upgrades and refurbishment work regarding camp infrastructure to support expanded operations, including accommodations, logistics staging, fuel storage, and drill support capacity required for the multi-rig program (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 -Upcoming drill program core shack nearing completion. Star Copper 2026

Following completion of the initial drill phase, Star Copper intends to deploy advanced 3D induced polarization ("IP") and magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical surveys to refine the geological and structural model at depth beneath Star Main. The geophysical data is expected to play a key role in targeting deeper porphyry mineralization and guiding follow-up drilling later in the season. The geophysical team is scheduled to arrive by June 7th to complete detailed 3D IP and MT surveys expediting detailed imaging of the structures below the currently available IP threshold.

The Company remains fully funded for the planned 2026 program through previously completed flow-through financings totaling more than $12 million.

Further updates, including drilling progress, geophysical survey deployment, and assay results, will be provided as exploration activities advance throughout the season.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-announces-early-season-mobilization-and-drill-program-update-at-star-1170348