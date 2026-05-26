

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop price inflation accelerated in May on rising non-food prices, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.



The shop price index climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, following April's 1.0 percent increase.



Non-food prices advanced 0.5 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. At the same time, non-food inflation softened to 2.7 percent from 3.1 percent in April.



BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said furniture and health and beauty registered the sharpest increases, driven by rising raw material and shipping costs.



'While retailers work hard to keep prices down for customers, they continue to face significant cost pressures, including higher energy bills and disruption linked to the conflict in Iran,' said Dickinson.



'With external inflationary pressure building and many households cautious about spending, we can expect promotions across all of retail to increase over the summer months,' NIQ Head of Retailer and Business Insight Mike Watkins said.



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