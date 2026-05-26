KAWASAKI, Japan, May 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that its invention for improving the performance of scientific and technical computing has been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister's Prize at the 2026 National Commendation for Invention, presented by the Japan Institute of Invention and Innovation (JIII) [1] on May 26, 2026.The award-winning invention, developed by Fujitsu in 2009, enables high-speed and high-precision scientific computing. The technology has made a significant contribution to the industry worldwide through its utilization in the K computer and the supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed with RIKEN and Fujitsu, as well as in Arm(R)-based server products.Overview1. Award recipients [2] :The Prime Minister's Prize: Mikio Hondou, Fujitsu LimitedThe Distinguished Service Prize for Employment of Invention [3]: Takahito Tokita, CEO, Fujitsu Limited2. Invention title:Invention of performance improvement of processing unit for scientific and technical calculations [4]3. About the award-winning invention:(1) Features of the inventionThis award-winning invention enables the high-speed processing of mathematical functions crucial for scientific computing (Figure 1). It successfully reduced the number of instructions required for preprocessing the Taylor series expansion [5] to 1/3 (Figure 2) by defining special instructions that can be sped up while minimizing the increase in circuit scale. As a result, both the speed of calculation processing and the accuracy of calculation are maintained.(2) Industrial applicationsThis invention enables faster and more accurate execution of supercomputer operations including structural analysis, collision analysis, and fluid analysis simulations for automobiles and aircraft, as well as simulations of global environmental predictions, earthquakes, and tsunamis. This contributes to industrial development and the creation of a safer society.This technology was implemented in the K computer and Fugaku, and is now a standard feature [6] in the instruction set architecture designed and licensed by Arm, a leading compute platform company. Its inclusion in Arm-based server products used by hyperscalers has generated significant international impact. This technology is also incorporated into "FUJITSU-MONAKA", Fujitsu's next-generation processor for data centers, targeted for launch in 2027.Furthermore, this technology is slated for integration into a new CPU tentatively named "FUJITSU-MONAKA-X", which will power the new flagship system, codenamed "FugakuNEXT" - the successor to Fugaku - currently under development by Fujitsu in collaboration with RIKEN and other organizations.Figure 1: Hardware architecture (Red: invented features)Figure 2: Result of instruction reduction[1] Japan Institute of Invention and Innovation (JIII) :Located in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Chairman: Toshiaki Higashihara[2] Award recipients :Affiliations reflect those at the time of application.[3] The Distinguished Service Prize for Employment of InventionA prize for the representative of a company or organization that supported the completion of a highly advanced invention.[4] Invention of performance improvement of processing unit for scientific and technical calculations :Patent No. 5304483, filed in 2009 and registered in 2013.[5] Taylor series expansion :A calculation method for calculating trigonometric functions such as sin and cos, and exponential and logarithmic functions such as exp and log.[6] Standard feature :Initially adopted in the Armv8 SIMD extension specification SVE, and subsequently adopted as a standard in the latest Armv9 SVE/SVE2.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.