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WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 08:04
3,264 Euro
+0,31 % +0,010
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RATOS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RATOS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2763,29810:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Ratos AB: Dr. Holger Rubel appointed Chairman in LEDiL

Dr. Holger Rubel has been appointed Chairman of the Ratos company LEDiL and will assume the position in May 2026. He succeeds current Chairman Oscar Tydén.

"We are very pleased that Dr. Holger Rubel has agreed to assume chairmanship of LEDiL. He brings extensive international experience advising companies across the lighting value chain, gained over three decades at Boston Consulting Group. This includes work with a leading global lighting group, where he led transformation initiatives and drove growth through innovation, new market entry and M&A. Dr. Holger Rubel combines strong technological insight with operational execution, which will support LEDiL's long-term strategic direction and value creation," says Gustaf Salford, President and CEO of Ratos.

"I am truly proud to take on the role as Chairman and to support LEDiL's continued development. I'm keen to support LEDiL's growth in core markets and its move into new, non-lighting applications," says Dr. Holger Rubel.

About LEDiL
LEDiL is a global leader in secondary optics for LED lighting, with more than 20 years of experience. Its solutions are used across a wide range of applications, from street lighting to retail and office environments, enabling optimal functionality, energy efficiency and light performance.

Production is primarily outsourced to subcontractors in Finland and China, and products are sold in more than 60 countries worldwide.

LEDiL reported net sales of SEK 545 million and adjusted EBITA of SEK 65 million in 2025. The company is headquartered in Salo, Finland, and is led by CEO Kimmo Rauhala. Ratos holds a 64% ownership stake.

For more information, please contact:
Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability
+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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Dr. Holger Rubel

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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