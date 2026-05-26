TCM Group A/S: Change in executive management - TCM Group appoints new CFO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 268/2026

Tvis, 26 May 2026

Change in executive management - TCM Group appoints new CFO.

TCM Group appoints Esben Refsgaard Trier Lund as CFO with start date no later than November 1, 2026.

CEO Torben Paulin:

"I am pleased to announce that TCM Group has appointed Esben Refsgaard Trier Lund as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with start date no later than November 1, 2026.

Esben brings extensive experience from CFO positions in international manufacturing companies, most recently serving as Group CFO at Vald. Birn A/S, one of the largest foundry groups in Northern Europe. Esben also has significant experience with M&A processes and subsequent business and organizational structuring. TCM Group looks forward to welcoming Esben and benefiting from his deep knowledge of manufacturing companies and international experience."

Esben Refsgaard Trier Lund:

"After many good years at Vald. Birn, I look forward to stepping into a new CFO position at TCM Group. I have been following TCM Group and its strong Danish kitchen design tradition for many years. I'm excited to become a part of the business, and to help drive its further development"

Contact

For further information, please contact:

CEO Torben Paulin +45 21210464

IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group A/S

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third-largest kitchen manufacturer, with headquarters in Denmark and selling through approxmately 220 points of sale across Scandinavia. The majority of our business is concentrated in Denmark, with Norway he primary export market. The product offering includes kitchens, bathroom furniture and storage solutions. Manufacturing is largely carried out in-house at four manufacturing sites located in Tvis and Aulum (in the western part of Denmark). TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy in which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline, AUBO and private label. Combined, the brands cover the entire price spectrum. Products are mainly marketed through a network of franchise stores and independent kitchen retailers. In addition, TCM Group serves as a supplier of certain goods sold by Celebert, a business fully owned by TCM Group. Celebert operates primarily as an e-commerce business under the brands Kitchn.dk, Billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood, but also has three exhibition showrooms through which design services are provided and customer orders are processed.