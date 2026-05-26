

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. (FPH.AX, FSPKF, FPH.NZ), a New Zealand-based medical device company, on Tuesday posted higher profit for fiscal 2026 as revenue rose. Further, the company raised dividend, and issued fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting year-over-year growth.



On the ASX, shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare closed Tuesday's trading 9.15 percent higher, at A$30.05.



For the full year ended March 31, net profit rose 24 percent to NZ$468.5 million or 79.3 cents per share from NZ$377.2 million or 63.9 cents per share last year.



Annual operating revenue was NZ$2.31 billion, up 14% from NZ$2.02 billion a year earlier.



Further, the board approved a final dividend of 33.0 cents per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 52.0 cents, up 22 percent on the prior year.



The final dividend will be paid on July 3, with a record date of June 23.



A supplementary dividend of 5.8 cents per share was also approved for eligible non-resident shareholders.



Looking ahead for the fiscal 2027, the company expects net profit after tax of NZ$500 million to NZ$550 million and operating revenue in the range of NZ$2.45 billion to NZ$2.57 billion, based on exchange rates at April 30.



The outlook anticipates an overall improvement in gross margin for the year. It includes an estimated 50-basis point net impact to gross margin, in constant currency, due to US tariffs and the Middle East conflict.



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