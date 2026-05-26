

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT), a defense technology company, on Tuesday said it received a contract worth about $1.4 billion from a European customer for broad military modernization initiatives.



The company said the contract will be carried out over five years and includes uncrewed autonomous systems, land electronic warfare solutions, precision-guided munitions, electro-optical reconnaissance and targeting systems, and software-defined radios.



'Our proven experience working with numerous armed forces worldwide, together with our strong in-house development capabilities and leading-edge technological expertise, continue to drive growing demand for our solutions and position us as a trusted partner for long-term military modernization programs,' said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems.



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