

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.5845 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5861.



Against the euro, the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.9895, 92.95 and 1.2250 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.9853, 93.17 and 1.2230, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 2.00 against the euro, 91.00 against the yen and 1.23 against the aussie.



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